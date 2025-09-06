West Bengal SSC Exam Resumes After 9 Years: Key Guidelines Students Must Follow

West Bengal SSC Exam 2025: The last SSC teacher recruitment exam in West Bengal was held in 2016. After almost 9 years, the School Service Commission is once again conducting the exam. This year, the written test will be held on September 7 and 14. Nearly 5.65 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment of teachers for Classes 9–10 and 11–12. The exam will take place at 636 centres across the state, with stricter rules for using OMR sheets this year.

West Bengal SSC Exam: Number of candidates

There are 23,212 vacancies for Classes 9 and 10, and 12,514 vacancies for Classes 11 and 12. In Kolkata alone, the exam will be held at 41 centres. On September 7, around 3.19 lakh candidates will sit for the exam for Classes 9 and 10, while on September 14, about 2.54 lakh candidates will appear for the recruitment exam for Classes 11 and 12.

Strict guidelines have been issued for the exam. Candidates must reach the exam centre by 10 am, as instructed in the SSC’s directions sent to all districts. In this written test, candidates will be allowed to keep a carbon copy of their OMR sheets. However, making extra marks, notes, or drawings on the OMR sheet apart from answers may result in the exam being cancelled. Admit cards are mandatory for entry into the exam hall, and candidates without them will not be permitted inside. Those facing any problems with their admit cards must carry their Aadhaar card as an additional document.

Things not to carry inside exam hall

Candidates are not allowed to carry smartwatches, calculators, or any other electronic devices inside the exam centres. Every room will have a wall clock, and CCTV monitoring is compulsory at all centres. As per government instructions, deputy magistrate-level officers will be appointed to supervise the exam centres in each district.

West Bengal SSC Exam: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website — westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the link to access the WB SSC Admit Card 2025 once it is released.

Step 4: Download the admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it for future use.

Kolkata metro services to begin early

Kolkata Metro will provide regular services on September 7 (Sunday) across the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) to support candidates appearing for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).