/What does a ‘good career’ mean to Gen Z? How 9-to-5 is changing

For earlier generations in India, a good career meant a steady job, a fixed pay cheque, and a pension waiting at the end of it. Gen Z, those born roughly between 1997 and 2012, sees things differently. For them, it's purpose that comes first. They want to understand why their work matters, not just what it pays. Flexibility matters just as much, hybrid setups, project-based work, and freelancing all feel like natural ways to work, not exceptions to it.
"Money and security still matter. Many students are first-generation graduates who support their families, and a steady income remains a real need. The difference is that Gen Z wants financial stability and meaningful work together, not one at the cost of the other," reveals Dr Somnath P Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), Pune.
According to Dr Patil, this generation is not lazy or restless. It is simply asking better questions about what work should give back to a person. They also value learning. A role that builds new skills is often preferred over one that only carries a bigger designation. Mental well-being has become a serious priority too, as many have seen burnout among family members and want a healthier work-life balance.
Dr Patil advises students not to chase only a title or a package. Building skills, staying curious, taking internships seriously and communicating well will take them further in the long run.
"For a long time, a ‘good career’ followed a fairly predictable script. Get a degree, find a stable job, work hard, move up the ladder and stay with a respected organisation. Gen Z is not necessarily rejecting that script, but they are certainly rewriting parts of it," reveals Ravin Nair, Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE.
For young professionals today, success is becoming less about the designation on a business card and more about whether a career offers growth, financial independence, flexibility and a life outside work.
The numbers are interesting. Deloitte’s 2026 India survey found that 96% of Gen Z respondents are interested in senior leadership roles, yet only 9% call reaching senior leadership their primary career goal. Work-life balance and financial independence remain among their leading priorities. At the same time, 99% say having a sense of purpose is important to their job satisfaction.
This does not suggest a generation that lacks ambition. It suggests a generation defining ambition differently. And there is a practical reason for that. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39% of workers’ core skills will change by 2030. A career can therefore no longer be built around one qualification or one skill set acquired at the beginning of working life.
"The easy read on Gen Z is that they have gone soft on ambition. Spend two minutes with a 23 year old today and that reading collapses. They are not asking to work less. They are refusing to accept that a fixed desk, nine to five, at one company, for years, is the proof that a career is going well," reveals Nikhar Arora, Founder & CEO, Mentoria.
Nikhar says, "The question we hear has changed. A decade ago it was which designation can I land. Now it is what will this role actually teach me, and how quickly. Gen Z watched the pandemic, watched layoffs at companies that looked untouchable, and drew a rational conclusion. Loyalty to one employer is not security. So they build security a different way, through skills they own and often through more than one source of income."
In conclusion, a good career today is not about a fixed desk or fixed hours. It is about meaningful work, financially secure and personally satisfying. With patient guidance, Gen Z can positively redefine the workplace.
(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)
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