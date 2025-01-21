What India Needs For BIG Leap Towards Digital Higher Education? Experts Outline Future Path

Online higher education saw unprecedented growth after the post-Covid era. But there is a long way for India to go as only having an infrastructure is not enough. Experts think that the future of education in India is undoubtedly online given the nation's vast youth population and the rising demand for easily accessible, adaptable, and reasonably priced education in our dynamic digital landscape. They believe that there is a need for Empowering Universities for a online higher Education Revolution.

"For this change to be truly material for India’s progress, it is important to enable Higher Education institutions to provide high-quality, high outcomes-based education that meets the diverse needs of today's 21st-century students. In this respect, online degrees via recognised Universities in India will become a key enabler for India's ambition of raising the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) from current 27% levels to 50% by 2035," said Siddharth Banerjee, CEO of UNIVO Education.

Banerjee further shared that given the demographic dividend, India needs to build a future where every learner in India has access to quality education. "This is possible by a thorough understanding of educational needs coupled with relevant technology to enable the right learning experience at relevant price/value equations”, said Banerjee.

Experts believe that recognized Universities play a crucial role in building trust among students and acts as a bridge between working professionals seeking quality education and bridging the required skill gap in India. They said that leveraging the prestige of institutions like IIMs, IITs and Top NIRF-Ranked Universities can be a powerful catalyst for online higher education. "By allowing more such esteemed universities to enter the online education space with diverse domains, we can democratize access to quality learning and significantly bolster India's overall education system. This not only benefits students by providing flexible learning options but also strengthens the nation's human capital, driving innovation and economic growth," said Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education.

However, experts also highlighted that empowerment must be coupled with robust quality control mechanisms and a supportive regulatory framework to ensure the integrity and value of online degrees. Online higher education can help not only working professionals but even those unable to attend classes regularly in upskilling, opening wider opportunities and helping India meet global workforce requirements.