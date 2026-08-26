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What is BPSC TRE exam? Everything you need to know about the state's teacher recruitment exam

TRE replaced this with a centralised, BPSC-run written examination, meant to bring uniformity, scale and, at least on paper, transparency to the process.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 06:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
What is BPSC TRE exam? Everything you need to know about the state's teacher recruitment exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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