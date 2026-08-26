Every few months, Patna's streets fill up with a familiar sight: thousands of young men and women, degree certificates tucked under their arms, gathering at Gardanibagh or marching towards government offices.
The trigger, more often than not, traces back to one exam: TRE, or the Teacher Recruitment Examination. It is meant to be Bihar's answer to decades of teacher shortages in government schools.
TRE stands for Teacher Recruitment Examination, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to hire teachers for government schools across the state — from primary classes to higher secondary level.
Before TRE was introduced, teacher hiring in Bihar largely ran through a panchayat and local-body-based appointment system, which was widely seen as slow, inconsistent and vulnerable to local-level manipulation.
TRE replaced this with a centralised, BPSC-run written examination, meant to bring uniformity, scale and, at least on paper, transparency to the process.
Reservation benefits apply as per Bihar's category-wise reservation rules, including a 35% horizontal reservation for women who are state residents
The "TRE" label isn't a one-time exam; it's a recruitment drive that has now run into its fourth phase, each with its own vacancy count.
The break-up: roughly 3,847 posts for Classes 1–5, 8,563 for Classes 6–8, 3,877 for Classes 9–10, and the largest chunk, 16,101 posts for Classes 11–12.
Online applications were slated to run from 1 to 30 September 2026, with the exam itself scheduled later in the month.
Beyond these four numbered phases, the state government has also flagged a much longer-term ambition: recruiting close to one lakh teachers between 2026 and 2030, of which TRE-4 forms just one part.
TRE was conceived as a fix a way to replace a patchy, decentralised teacher-hiring system with a single, standardised, BPSC-run exam. On scale, it has delivered: four phases, well over a lakh vacancies advertised cumulatively, and a stated government ambition to add close to a lakh more teachers by 2030.
Whether that scale has translated into a smooth recruitment experience for aspirants is a separate question — and one with a far messier answer.
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