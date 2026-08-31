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What is Phiball? 3 team new sport IIT Madras just gave to the world

At its core, Phiball is a mix of basketball and netball, reimagined for three-way competition.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
What is Phiball? 3 team new sport IIT Madras just gave to the world
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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