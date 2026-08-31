/What is Phiball? 3 team new sport IIT Madras just gave to the world

If pickleball reinvented tennis, IIT Madras is hoping its new invention, Phiball, can do something similar for basketball.
Launched on the eve of National Sports Day at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Phiball takes the familiar idea of an invasion sport and turns it on its head by putting three teams on the court at once instead of two.
At its core, Phiball is a mix of basketball and netball, reimagined for three-way competition. Instead of two sides fighting over a single basket each, three teams share one circular court, and each team is responsible for defending its own basket while simultaneously trying to score on both of its rivals.
That means a player isn't just reacting to one opponent's moves, but has to keep an eye on two rival teams at once, reading multiple attacks and defences unfolding at the same time.
According to Prof. Sathyanarayana N. Gummadi, Dean of Students at IIT Madras, this three-team structure is what sets Phiball apart and makes it a noticeably faster, sharper game.
With three sides jostling for position and scoring chances simultaneously, players are forced to make split-second decisions and constantly rework their strategy depending on how the game is unfolding around them.
The sport is played on a circular court, roughly 29 metres in diameter, considerably more compact than a standard basketball court. That was a deliberate design choice. IIT Madras built Phiball to need less space and infrastructure than conventional team sports, with an eye on making it easy for schools, particularly those in rural or under-resourced government settings, to adopt it without needing elaborate facilities.
Phiball's design also leans on a set of core values the institute wanted baked into the sport from the start: teamwork, speed, communication, tactical decision-making, fairness, and player safety.
The three-team format naturally rewards players who can track shifting alliances and threats on the court, making quick reads and adapting on the fly rather than following a fixed game plan.
This isn't IIT Madras' first experiment with rewriting the rules of team sport. Back in April, the institute rolled out Omegaball, a three-team twist on football played on a field with three goalposts, which found decent traction after its introduction. Phiball builds on that same three-sided philosophy but applies it to a basketball-netball hybrid instead.
Phiball was formally launched on campus by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, on August 28, a day ahead of National Sports Day, which is observed on August 29 every year in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.
The launch saw participation from IIT Madras as well as several other Chennai institutions, including AM Jain College, Patrician College, Presidency College, Sathyabama University, Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, The New College, VIT Chennai, and YMCA College of Physical Education.
Whether Phiball goes on to catch on the way pickleball has is still to be seen, but for now, it stands as a genuinely new addition to the world of competitive team sport, one designed in India, for wider, more accessible play.
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