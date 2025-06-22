What Is Pratibha Setu by UPSC? Second Chance For Aspirants- Everything You Need To Know

Pratibha Setu By UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a new initiative called Pratibha Setu which is created to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity for candidates who clear the Civil Services Examination (CSE) stages but do not make it to the final recommended list. Launched in June 2025, this portal reflects UPSC’s progressive step toward empowering deserving candidates.

What is Pratibha Setu?

Pratibha Setu is a centralized digital platform that facilitates the sharing of profiles of meritorious, non-recommended candidates with government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and private employers.

Every year over 10,000 candidates clear the UPSC exams like civil services, engineering services, forest services, CAPF, Medical Services, Geo-Scientist, and IES/ISS. But they are not selected in the last rounds despite their hard work, dedication and knowledge. So, the aim of this initiative is to give those candidates a second chance and get employment somewhere else. Through this the employers will be able to connect with these candidates and it will offer the candidates potential employment opportunities beyond the UPSC system.

How Will This Work?

Employers from both the central government and private sector can sign up on the portal. After verification, they receive login credentials to access a database containing candidates’ basic biodata, such as their educational background and contact information (with their consent).This allows them to identify and recruit suitable candidates as per their requirements from the pool of highly skilled and hard working candidates.

Who Cannot Take Part In This?

The initiative does not apply to all UPSC exams. Specifically, it excludes candidates from exams like the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and various Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCEs), including those conducted for roles such as CBI DSP, CISF Assistant Commandant, and Section Officer/Stenographer positions.

Pratibha Setu is actually an enhanced and rebranded version of the Public Disclosure Scheme (PDS), which has been active since August 2018. Originally launched on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).