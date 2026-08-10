/What is Shikshavalli? The ancient vedic text featured at IIT Delhi’s convocation

A Sanskrit chant recited during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to IIT Delhi for its 57th Convocation has put the spotlight on an ancient text most people outside Sanskrit scholarship circles had never heard of: Shikshavalli.
After the chant was initially mistaken for the Gayatri Mantra, sparking criticism over the mixing of religion and education, journalists and scholars clarified that the verses actually belonged to Shikshavalli a text that, as it turns out, is about education itself.
Shikshavalli is the opening chapter of the Taittiriya Upanishad, one of the ten principal Upanishads and part of the Krishna Yajurveda.
The Taittiriya Upanishad is structured into three sections, each called a "Valli" a Sanskrit word for a climbing plant that grows independently while remaining attached to a larger tree, symbolising a self-contained teaching that still connects back to the whole text.
The three Vallis are Shikshavalli, Brahmananda Valli, and Bhrigu Valli.
The name Shikshavalli comes from the Sanskrit word "Shiksha," meaning instruction or education.
That focus is reflected directly in its content: unlike the philosophical and metaphysical discussions found later in the Upanishad, Shikshavalli deals with the practicalities and ethics of learning pronunciation, discipline, conduct, and the relationship between teacher and student.
Shikshavalli is made up of twelve sections, known as anuvakas, each addressing a different aspect of education and student life in the Vedic era:
Opening prayer: An invocation seeking harmony between teacher and student, wishing for their combined effort to be fruitful.
Phonetics and pronunciation: Several early sections deal with Vedic phonetics, or the correct study and articulation of sound, considered foundational to Vedic learning.
A teacher's prayer: A section where the teacher prays for prosperity, so that they may adequately provide for and support their students.
Duties and interconnectedness: Sections dealing with the unity of all creation and the relationship between different levels of knowledge and existence.
Ethical conduct: Guidance on living rightly including exhortations to not swerve from truth, from the duties of learning and teaching, from welfare and well-being, and from one's responsibilities toward parents, teachers, and guests.
The convocation address: Perhaps the most relevant section to the IIT Delhi row, the eleventh anuvaka is structured as a farewell address to graduating students, outlining their responsibilities and conduct as they leave formal education and enter the world.
A student's closing acknowledgement: A final section reflecting a graduating student's gratitude and reflection at the end of their studies.
Scholars who study the Taittiriya Upanishad note that Shikshavalli was, in a sense, written for occasions much like a convocation.
Its eleventh section is explicitly framed as advice for students completing their education, urging them to speak the truth, act righteously, not neglect their duties to learning, and treat their parents, teachers, and guests with the same regard as they would the divine.
Given that framing, its use at a graduation ceremony reflects a text historically associated with the very moment of a student's transition out of formal education, rather than a purely religious rite.
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