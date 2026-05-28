What’s behind the CBSE class 10, 12 result row? A simple breakdown of the ongoing controversy

The recent CBSE Class 10 and 12 results have sparked controversy. Students and parents started raising concerns almost immediately after results were declared, including errors in evaluation, blurred answer sheets, and technical glitches. And now there's a new angle: As per reports, CBSE officials contacted school principals and asked them to publicly back the board's digital marking system.

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What officials reportedly asked schools to do

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CBSE regional officials allegedly approached principals of affiliated schools and asked them to record videos and share messages in support of the On-Screen Marking system - OSM. This was happening while complaints about unclear scans, technical failures, and answer mismatches were already circulating. Principals were reportedly encouraged to reassure students and push positive messaging around the newly introduced digital evaluation process.

The specific messaging schools were asked to push

Principals were allegedly asked to highlight that CBSE had been proactive in dealing with early issues like blurry scans and technical errors. They were also told to frame OSM as a clear upgrade over the old system, one that cuts down on human error, reduces calculation mistakes, lets evaluators focus on actual content, and makes the whole process more transparent, standardised, and environmentally friendly.

Advice on re-evaluation and student patience

As per reports, some school heads, particularly in Delhi, claimed officials went further. They said principals were asked to tell students to stay calm and trust the digital process. The re-evaluation portal was apparently to be described as a "safety net", and students were to be assured that nobody would suffer because of technical problems on the board's end.

What the government said

Dharmendra Pradhan responded publicly. He defended OSM while acknowledging that problems had occurred. His argument: around 17 lakh students sat the exams, and close to 40 crore scanned pages were evaluated through this system for the first time. He called it a progressive, student-friendly step and noted that institutions around the world are moving toward similar systems. He also promised that the issues would be fixed and that no student's concerns would go unaddressed.

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The political dimension

It's become political, too. Arvind Kejriwal came out criticising the board directly, accusing CBSE of dodging accountability and choosing to defend a broken system rather than actually fixing the problems students were facing.

Rolling out a new digital evaluation system at this scale was always going to be complicated. That part's understandable. What's harder to defend is asking school principals to manage the narrative while students are still waiting for real answers. The OSM system may well be the future of evaluation, but right now, students and parents aren't looking for reassurances. They're looking for solutions.