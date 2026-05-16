What to do after poor board exam results: Career tips for students

Low marks in Boards exam: The declaration of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has brought mixed emotions for students across the country. While many celebrated high scores, several students were left disappointed with marks that did not meet their expectations. However, career counsellors and education experts stress that board exam marks are only one part of a student’s journey and do not define long-term success.

Experts believe that students should avoid panic and focus instead on understanding their strengths, interests, and future opportunities. With multiple career pathways now available beyond conventional courses, even students with average or low scores can build successful careers.

Also Read: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why mental and physical well-being matters during board exams

According to Ms Srividya Sridhar, Principal of Lotus Petal Senior School, (A unit of Lotus Petal Foundation) “Board exams are not only a measure of knowledge, but they are also a measure of balance. Students need to work on creating a routine that helps develop their minds as well as their bodies.

A positive attitude starts with believing in oneself, setting realistic goals, and preparing for the exams without the last-minute crunch. Taking breaks, sleeping well, taking light exercise, and eating healthy food are as essential as preparing for the exams. _

Activities like deep breathing, taking short walks, and reducing screen time can work amazingly in managing stress and staying focused. Primarily, students need to realize that their worth, effort, discipline, and hard work define them and not their board exam performance. When the mind is at peace and the body is healthy, confidence is automatically generated, and students can perform to the best of their abilities without any fear or fatigue.”

Also Read: Beyond engineering and medicine: Future-poof careers science students can’t ignore

One exam does not define your future

Dr Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, emphasized that for many professionals, career growth didn’t begin with instant success. At some stage, they too had to face average or even low scores. However, what truly mattered was that they did not allow temporary setbacks to define them; instead, they rebuilt their paths with focus, resilience and clarity.

This is the kind of positive approach that students should adopt while considering improvement exams to enhance their scores and unlock better academic opportunities. There are numerous skill-based career pathways, including digital marketing, graphic design, coding, hospitality, sports, music, arts, aviation, or vocational training aligned with diverse interests and strengths.

Furthermore, students are encouraged to explore practical courses like diplomas, certifications, and online programs that help them build employable skills quickly. Another proactive approach would be to invest their time and skills into internships or freelance work early in their careers to gain real-world experience and practical exposure.

What many students often do, owing to societal and peer pressure, is compare their journey with that of others. This should be highly discouraged because every learner grows at their own pace and should focus on setting their own goals.

In today’s fast-changing world, consistency and adaptability in effort matter far more than chasing perfection. Students should actively work on strengthening their communication skills and invest their interest in digital literacy, as these have now become core life skills in every profession.

A single exam result is not the be-all and end-all of a student’s future. What truly matters is to bounce back, stay curious and remain future-ready and keep showing up with determination.