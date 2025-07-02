Advertisement
BOOKS TO READ

What To Read In July: 5 Noteworthy Books Worth Your Time This Month

Looking for your next great read? This July, dive into five standout books—from gripping mysteries and emotional family sagas to mind-bending science and speculative fiction. Whether you crave thrills or thoughtful insights, this list has a page-turner for every reader.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Want to spend your July in a way that makes you feel enriched? Whether you're soaking up the sun or staying cool indoors, July is the perfect month to get lost in a good book. From gripping thrillers to thought-provoking nonfiction, here are five books that deserve a spot on your TBR (To Be Read) list this month:

1. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Historical Sci-Fi, Debut Fiction)

This stunning debut blends historical fiction with speculative sci-fi. The story follows a civil servant tasked with managing a time-traveling Victorian polar explorer in a near-future Britain. It’s sharp, fresh, and emotionally layered — perfect for fans of The Time Traveler’s Wife and Never Let Me Go.

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Mystery / Literary Fiction)

Set in a prestigious summer camp in the Adirondacks, this atmospheric mystery dives into the disappearance of a young girl — echoing a tragedy from decades prior. Moore masterfully crafts suspense while exploring family secrets and class dynamics. A must-read for fans of Gone Girl and The Secret History.

3. Real Americans by Rachel Khong (Literary Fiction / Family Saga)

Spanning three generations, this novel examines identity, immigration, and family through a Chinese American lens. With lyrical prose and moving characters, Khong’s latest novel is as intimate as it is sweeping — a powerful read for those interested in heritage and belonging.

4. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (Thriller / Spy Fiction)

Gabriel Allon returns in the 24th installment of this bestselling espionage series. Silva delivers another fast-paced, intelligent thriller that traverses art, politics, and betrayal — all set against the haunting beauty of the Cornish coast. A great pick for fans of John le Carré or James Bond.

5. The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger (Science / Nonfiction)

Ever wondered how plants think, communicate, and adapt? Schlanger’s deep dive into plant intelligence and the science of botany reads like a journey into a hidden world. It’s equal parts poetic and informative — a fascinating read for science lovers and curious minds alike.

Final Thoughts

Whether you're looking for a riveting mystery, a touch of sci-fi, or thoughtful nonfiction, this list has something for every type of reader. So grab your favorite drink, find a shady spot (or a good reading lamp), and dive into one of these July picks. (This is an AI generated content)

