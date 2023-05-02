CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon At results.cbse.nic.in, Know How To Check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon. As per media reports, CBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 are likely to be released this week. CBSE, however, has not made any official announcement regarding the date of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.

The CBSE Class X and XII results 2023 will be announced on the following official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check results

Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2023 are released, students need to visit Board's official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.



On the CBSE website's homepage, students need to click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section.



Students will then be directed to a new page where they need to enter their CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.



Students will then need to click on the 'Submit' button, and the CBSE Class 10/Class 12 results 2023 will appear on their mobile/desktop screens.

CBSE result 2023 date: Websites to check Class 10th, 12th scorecards

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can check their board exam result 2023 on the following websites:

1. cbse.gov.in

2. results.cbse.nic.in

3. parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE result date: Class X, XII exams were conducted in Feb, April

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams 2023 were held from February to April. The CBSE exams began on February 15 for both classes and concluded on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12.

According to media reports, more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams this year.

While 21,86,940 students sat for the Class X exams, 16,96,770 students took the Class XII exams.

CBSE Board Exams: Exam format changed for 2023-24 session

The CBSE has revamped its assessment scheme for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024 by introducing more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and reducing the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers. The move, according to officials, is aimed at progressively aligning assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommendations.

The change, however, might be limited to the 2023-24 academic session only as the board exams are likely to be reformed next year with the introduction of the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education," said Joseph Emanuel, Director, CBSE (Academics).

Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper, he said.

As per reports, in Class 10th, 50 per cent questions will be competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40 per cent. The objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage. The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 30 per cent from 40 per cent last year.

Similarly, in Class 12th, 40 per cent of the questions will be competency focused in the form of MCQs, case-cased questions, source-based integrated questions, or any other type.

The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30 per cent.

In Class 12th too, the objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20 per cent weightage. The weightage for short answer and long answer type questions has been reduced to 40 per cent from 50 per cent last year.