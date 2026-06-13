When is NTA releasing NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card? Check expected date

NEET UG admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET admit card 2026 for the NEET exam by June 14, ahead of the test scheduled for June 21, on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who will be appearing for the Re-NEET exam 2026 must note that the NEET hall ticket 2026 issued for the earlier examination is no longer valid, and a fresh hall ticket will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre.

Also Read: ‘No early exit, no late entry’: Important rules for Re- NEET 2026 by NTA; Check complete exam day guidelines here

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The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier test amid allegations of irregularities.

More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the re-test, making the release of the admit card a crucial step in the examination process.

How to download NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card

Once the NEET admit card 2026 link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official NEET website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card" or "Candidate Login" link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password or date of birth.

Fill in the security pin or CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, photograph, and exam-day instructions.

In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for correction.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

Recently, NTA announced several student-friendly measures, including an extended examination window and additional rough-work pages in the question booklet to improve the testing experience.

Also Read: NEET Re-Exam 2026: 195 minutes, 4 rough-work pages; NTA revises exam format

Candidates are advised to rely only on official NTA updates regarding admit cards and examination-related announcements and avoid downloading documents through unofficial links or third-party sources.