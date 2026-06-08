When will MHT CET 2026 result be released? Check expected date, and time here

Students who wait for MHT CET 2026 are now in that restless final stretch. Results haven't dropped yet, but they're coming. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell hasn't confirmed an exact date or time, but the scorecards are expected soon. Once the results are out, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website.

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Where and how the results will be released

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Both groups: PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) will have their results published online on the official MHT CET website. You'll need your registered email ID and password to log in and access your scorecard. Get those ready now. Don't wait until the result is out and suddenly realise you've forgotten your login credentials.

When was the exam held?

MHT CET 2026 was conducted across two phases in April and May:

PCM exams: April 11–20 and May 12–21

PCB exams: April 21–26 and May 10–11

Multiple sessions across both phases. The evaluation process is now nearly complete, which is why results are expected shortly.

The answer key process is done

Before finalising scores, the CET Cell released provisional answer keys and gave students a window to raise objections:

PCM answer key: Released May 20 — objections accepted until May 22

PCB answer key: Released May 13 — objections accepted until May 15

All valid objections are currently being reviewed. The final scorecards will only be prepared once that review is wrapped up, which is standard practice and part of why there's been a short wait.

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Why your score matters

This isn't just a result, it's the document that shapes what comes next. Your MHT CET score determines your rank, your eligibility for counselling, and your realistic chances of getting into your preferred college. Engineering and pharmacy seat allocations across Maharashtra run through this number. It's worth treating seriously.

Login details

The moment results go live, thousands of students will hit the website simultaneously. That kind of traffic slows things down—sometimes significantly. Don't add login trouble on top of that. Have your registered email ID and password ready to go before the result is announced.

How to check MHT CET 2026 result

Go to the official MHT CET website

Click on the "MHT CET Result 2026" link

Enter your email ID and password

Submit

View your scorecard

Download it and save a copy somewhere safe

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once you're in, check every detail carefully:

Name and roll number

Exam details

Marks obtained in each section

Total marks

Qualifying status

What happens after the result

Register for counselling

Fill in your college and course preferences

Wait for the merit lists to be published

Go through the seat allotment rounds

Admissions are based on your rank and what seats are available. Once the results are out, the full counselling schedule will be released, including registration dates, choice filling windows, merit list timelines, and allotment rounds. All of it.

Missing a counselling deadline because you weren't paying attention is the kind of thing that's genuinely difficult to recover from. Keep the official website bookmarked. Check it regularly. The result is coming soon, and once it's out, the process moves fast. Be ready to move with it.