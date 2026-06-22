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When will NTA release Re-NEET answer key 2026? Here's what candidates should know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
When will NTA release Re-NEET answer key 2026? Here's what candidates should know
Image Credit: Image credit: AI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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