/When will NTA release Re-NEET answer key 2026? Here's what candidates should know

Re- NEET answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Although the exam-conducting body NTA, has not yet announced an official date and time, candidates can expect the answer key within 3-4 days of the examination.
The Re-NEET answer key 2026 is likely to be published on the official NEET website along with candidates' response sheets and question papers.
Once released, aspirants will be able to compare their marked responses with the provisional answers issued by the agency.
Based on previous years' trends, the provisional answer key is generally released within a few days after the examination.
Since the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has already concluded, experts expect the answer key to be made available in the coming days, likely by 24th June, 2026.
However, candidates are advised to rely only on official notifications issued by NTA regarding the exact release date and time.
Candidates can follow these steps once the link is activated:
Along with the NEET provisional answer key 2026, NTA is expected to open an objection window.
During this period, candidates who find discrepancies in any answer can challenge the key by submitting supporting evidence and paying the prescribed fee.
Subject experts will review all objections received within the stipulated deadline. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.
After reviewing objections, NTA will publish the Re-NEETfinal answer key 2026.
The NEET UG result 2026 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key, and no further challenges will be accepted once it is released.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA and NEET portals for the latest updates regarding the answer key, objection window and result declaration.
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