Which city is known as 'Apple city' of India?

India's diversity is amazing, reflected in its population, customs, and, of course, its agricultural bounty. Each region boasts its own signature crops, and the people take great pride in their agricultural heritage. In the cool, verdant hills of northern India, the apple is king. At the centre of India's apple narrative lies a small but significant place: Kotgarh, in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Often called the "Apple Capital of India."

Why is Kotgarh known as the Apple City?

Kotgarh holds a special historic place in India's agricultural journey. This region was among the first places in India where apples were cultivated on a large and organised scale.



The credit for introducing apple farming to this region is often traced back to Samuel Evans Stokes, an American missionary who settled in Kotgarh in the early 20th century and brought apple saplings from the United States. What started as an experiment slowly grew into a full-blown farming revolution that changed the economic landscape of Himachal Pradesh forever. That pioneering spirit is what gave Kotgarh its place on India's agricultural map — and it has held that position proudly ever since.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How do climate and soil make Kotgarh perfect for Apples?

It is not just history that makes Kotgarh special — nature has played its part too. The region sits in the Himalayan foothills at just the right altitude, where the conditions happen to be almost perfectly suited for apple orchards.



The cool temperatures, well-defined winters, and clean mountain air create an environment where apple trees genuinely thrive. The earth here is rich and drains well, giving roots a solid foundation and allowing the fruit to acquire that signature crunch and taste that Himachali apples are celebrated for. Simply put, the land and climate here seem tailor-made for growing apples.

The Impact of Apple Farming on the Area

Apple farming in Kotgarh is more than just orchards and harvests; it has profound economic and social implications. For countless families in the region, apple cultivation isn't just a pastime or a supplementary income; it's their main source of support.



The industry provides work for farmers, day labourers, packaging facilities, transporters, and traders.

During the harvest season, the entire region buzzes with activity. Apples from Kotgarh and the surrounding Shimla belt make their way across northern India and beyond, feeding markets in cities that are hundreds of kilometres away. The fruit farming sector here is also one of the key contributors to Himachal Pradesh's overall economy, making it far more than just a local affair.



Kotgarh is a beautiful example of how one crop can shape the entire identity of a place. From being one of the earliest apple-growing regions in the country to becoming the undisputed Apple Capital of India, this small Himalayan town has quietly built a legacy that the entire nation benefits from. Himachal Pradesh may be the broader apple belt, but Kotgarh is its beating heart, the place where it all truly began. Whether you're biting into a crisp Himachali apple in Mumbai or Delhi, there's a good chance the roots of that fruit trace back to the orchards of Kotgarh.

