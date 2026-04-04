Which city is known as ‘City of Joy’ in India?

India is a country known for its rich culture, deep-rooted traditions, and vibrant history. From iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal to spiritual cities such as Varanasi, India offers a unique blend of heritage and modern life. It is also the birthplace of yoga and Ayurveda, and is famous for its diverse cuisine, colourful festivals, Bollywood cinema, wildlife, and the majestic Himalayas. Every region in India has its own charm, making it a truly diverse and fascinating country.

Why Kolkata is known as ‘City of Joy’?

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is popularly known as the “City of Joy.” This name beautifully reflects the spirit of its people, who find happiness even in the face of challenges. The title became widely known after Dominique Lapierre’s famous novel City of Joy, which portrayed the lives of people in Kolkata who, despite hardships, continued to live with hope and positivity.

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The city is full of life, with its rich culture, artistic heritage, and vibrant festivals. Whether it’s the grand celebration of Durga Puja, the love for literature, music, and theatre, or the warmth of its people—Kolkata stands out as a place where joy and resilience go hand in hand.

Significance of Kolkata as ‘City of Joy’

The title “City of Joy” is not just a nickname it represents the true essence of Kolkata. The city has a strong historical background, dating back to the British era when it served as the capital of British India until 1911 and played an important role in the freedom struggle. Landmarks like Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge still reflect its glorious past.

Kolkata is also known for its cultural diversity and intellectual spirit. People here are deeply connected to art, discussions, and community life. The food culture, especially sweets like rosogolla and mishti doi, adds to the city’s charm. Despite facing urban challenges, the people of Kolkata maintain a strong sense of togetherness, optimism, and joy, which truly defines the city.

Kolkata’s identity as the “City of Joy” goes beyond just a name it is a reflection of its people, culture, and way of life. The city teaches us how to find happiness in simple moments and stay strong even during difficult times. With its mix of history, culture, and human spirit, Kolkata continues to leave a lasting impression on everyone who experiences it.