Which country is the largest producer of cheese in the world?

Largest producer of cheese in the world: According to Statista, Wisconsin, often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” leads all U.S. states in cheese production, with California, Idaho, and New York also contributing significantly. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Cheese is also a good source of protein and calcium.
  • The U.S. produced approximately 6.5 million metric tons of cheese, making it the top producer among individual countries.
  • Modern processing plants and advanced automation enable producers to manufacture cheese efficiently and on a large scale.
Largest producer of cheese in the world: Cheese is one of the oldest and most popular dairy products in the world. It is made from milk, usually from cows, goats, or sheep, through a process of curdling and aging. Cheese comes in a wide variety of flavors, textures, and forms, from soft and creamy to hard and sharp. It is widely used in many cuisines, adding richness and depth to dishes.  

Besides its taste, cheese is also a good source of protein and calcium. Today, it remains a staple food enjoyed across cultures worldwide. 

Which country is the largest producer of cheese? 

As per Statista, the United States is not only the largest cheese-producing country in the world but also one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets in the dairy sector. in 2024, the U.S. produced approximately 6.5 million metric tons of cheese, making it the top producer among individual countries, even ahead of major European nations when viewed on a single-country basis.  

As per data from Cheese Reporter, on an annual basis, total U.S. cheese output has reached record levels. For example, 2025 cheese production hit a new high of about 14.66 billion pounds (equivalent to over 6.6 million metric tons), up from previous years.  

This growth reflects sustained increases in milk availability, manufacturing capacity, and consumer demand. 

Why the United States leads in global cheese production 

The United States tops global cheese production due to its large dairy industry, cutting-edge technology, and robust domestic consumption. Producing over 6 million metric tons annually, it consistently holds the position of the world’s largest cheese producer. 

A key factor in this leadership is the abundant supply of high-quality milk from millions of dairy cows nationwide. 

According to Statista, Wisconsin, often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” leads all U.S. states in cheese production, with California, Idaho, and New York also contributing significantly. 

Modern processing plants and advanced automation enable producers to manufacture cheese efficiently and on a large scale. Also, the high consumer demand, particularly for favorites like cheddar and mozzarella, further supports strong production levels. 

Top 10 cheese-producing countries

As per Atlasbig.com top 10 cheese‑producing countries in the world are-

  • United States – 6,220,001 tonnes 
  • Germany – 3,170,500 tonnes 
  • France – 2,233,225 tonnes 
  • Italy – 1,312,764 tonnes 
  • Netherlands – 997,440 tonnes 
  • Poland – 893,324 tonnes 
  • Turkey – 832,319 tonnes 
  • Russian Federation – 747,926 tonnes 
  • Canada – 606,856 tonnes 
  • Egypt – 592,686 tonnes 

 

 

