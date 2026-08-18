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Which gas is present in a light bulb? Know why the gas is filled and what its role is

If the bulb had normal air inside, the oxygen in it would cause the filament to catch fire and burn out almost instantly. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Which gas is present in a light bulb? Know why the gas is filled and what its role is

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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