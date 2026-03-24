Which Indian city is known as the 'Butter City' of India?

Bardoli, a small but mighty town in Gujarat's Surat district, holds a special place in India — not just in history books, but also in the dairy industry. Popularly known as the "Butter City of India," Bardoli is a fascinating mix of agricultural strength, cooperative success, and freedom movement legacy.

Why is Bardoli the Butter City?

If you've ever wondered where a big chunk of India's butter comes from, the answer points straight to Bardoli. The town has built a massive dairy ecosystem over the decades.

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Sumul Dairy (officially, the Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd) is the backbone of Bardoli's dairy fame. It processes millions of litres of milk every single day, turning a significant portion of it into both salted and unsalted butter that reaches homes across the country.

The fertile plains surrounding the Surat district are ideal for raising healthy livestock, which means a consistent, high-quality milk supply flows into the processing plants — keeping butter production running at scale.

A Town That Gave India a "Sardar"

Bardoli isn't just about dairy. It carries a proud freedom movement legacy that most Indians recognise but may not always connect to this town.

In 1928, Bardoli witnessed a defining moment in India's struggle for independence: the Bardoli Satyagraha. This was a powerful, non-violent protest. The farmers of Bardoli stood firm against unfair tax increases levied by the British authorities.

The movement was led by Vallabhbhai Patel, and it was so remarkably successful that the women of Bardoli honoured him with the title "Sardar" — meaning leader or chief. That title stayed with him for life.

Today, places like the Swaraj Ashram and the Sardar Patel Museum in Bardoli still remind us of its powerful past. These landmarks keep alive the story of courage and unity that once changed the course of history.

Bardoli: Beyond Butter

Bardoli's reputation has evolved; it's about more than just dairy these days. The town has blossomed into a significant industrial and educational center within Gujarat. Furthermore, it boasts one of Asia's largest cooperative sugar factories, a testament to the area's strong cooperative ethos. This transformation illustrates Bardoli's ability to harmonise its rich heritage with contemporary progress.

Key Facts About Bardoli and India’s Dairy Sector

1. India has held the title of the world's largest milk producer since 1998.

2. In the 2023–24 period, annual milk production is approximately 239 million tonnes.

3. Sumul Dairy processes daily between 12 and 14 lakh litres of milk.

4. Sumul supports roughly 3.5 lakh farmers in the Surat region.

5. Gujarat is responsible for nearly 8–9% of India's overall milk production.

6. India's yearly butter production is roughly 6–7 lakh tonnes.

7. Gujarat boasts over 15,000 cooperative dairy societies.

8. The dairy sector contributes around 5% to India's agricultural GDP.

Interesting Facts About Bardoli

1. Bardoli is situated in Gujarat's Surat district.

2. It's often called the "Butter City" because of its significant butter production.

3. The renowned Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928 earned Vallabhbhai Patel the title of “Sardar.”

4. Sumul Dairy is a key player in the region's dairy achievements.

5. The town is home to one of Asia’s largest cooperative sugar factories.

6. It supports lakhs of farmers through its robust cooperative system.

Bardoli is a place that embodies both pride and purpose. It significantly contributes to feeding millions through its dairy output. Simultaneously, it occupies a prominent place in India's history, symbolising courage and leadership.