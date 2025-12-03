Advertisement
WORLD’S FIRST UNIVERSITY

Which Is The World’s First University? It Predates Europe And It’s Not Nalanda

Long before European universities emerged, a legendary centre of learning in India transformed knowledge across Asia, but it was is Nalanda.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 06:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Which Is The World’s First University? It Predates Europe And It’s Not Nalandaal-Qarawiyyin University (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

World's First University: When we talk about the world’s first university, the answer depends on how we define what a university actually is. Long before the European model of higher education emerged, several ancient civilisations had already created organised centers of learning that had residential facilities, structured curricula and scholarly traditions.

One of the most notable among them was the Nalanda University. Founded in the 5th century CE during the Gupta period in Bihar’s Nalanda district, it was a fully residential university that drew thousands of students not just from India but from across Asia. Its sprawling libraries, known as Dharmaganja, and well-organized courses made it comparable to the great medieval universities of Europe.

Scholars from China, Korea, Tibet and Southeast Asia travelled great distances to study, debate and exchange ideas, making the Nalanda University a hub of global learning and cultural exchange.

The university offered structured instruction in subjects such as philosophy, logic, mathematics, astronomy, medicine and Buddhist studies. Its governance and academic structure created an environment of scholarship and intellectual collaboration.

Since the ancient centre of learning was destroyed in the 12th century, it is not considered the world’s oldest university that has operated continuously.

That title belongs to al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, Morocco, which the UNESCO and the Guinness World Records recognise for its long and unbroken history and ongoing operation today.

Nalanda’s story, however, remains an example of rich intellectual traditions of ancient India and the far-reaching influence of its scholarly culture, influencing education across Asia for centuries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

