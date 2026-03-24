Which State is called ‘Kohinoor of India’ or ‘Egg Bowl of India’

India, a land of incredible diversity and timeless heritage, is full of hidden gems. Among these states, there are some that shine brighter than others with their unique contribution and history. Ever wondered which country is known as the ‘Kohinoor of India’ or ‘Egg Bowl of India’?

Which state is known as the Kohinoor of India?

Andhra Pradesh proudly wears the name ‘Kohinoor of India’ and shines brightly with its rich history and economy. The state got its nickname because it is believed that the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond originated from the Kollur mine in Guntur district. Historically, the Kollur Mine was a hub of wealth and prestige, producing not only the Koh-i-Noor but also several other precious diamonds that beautified the crowns of kings and emperors.

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However, today, the state’s “Kohinoor” title goes beyond gemstones. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a modern economic powerhouse, contributing significantly to agriculture, industry, and trade. With fertile river basins of the Krishna and Godavari, the state produces rice, chillies, and other key crops, feeding millions across India.

Cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada have become industrial and IT hubs, while ports support global trade, echoing the state’s historic role as a center of wealth and influence.

Key statistics and figures

Andhra Pradesh is a premier mineral-producing state in India, known for producing 92-95% of the nation's barites and other deposits like limestone, bauxite, garnet, and iron ore.

It is among top 5 states in the production of rice with a contribution of 8% in total.

It is the largest producer and exporter of chillies, contributing nearly 44–57% of the nation's total output, with over 1 million metric tons produced in FY2024

Which state is known as the egg bowl of India?

As per the reports by the Ministry of Food Processing of India, Andhra Pradesh is the top egg-producing state in India. The state contributes a significant share of the nation’s total egg output, approximately 17% - 20%. The report of 2023-24 says that Andhra Pradesh produced over 25 billion eggs annually. This is the reason why Andhra Pradesh is known as the ‘Egg bowl of India’.

Districts like Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari are considered major hubs of poultry farming. With the modern farming techniques, efficient supply chains, government support, and favorable climate, Andhra Pradesh has become a model state for organized poultry farming. This sector not only feeds millions of people but also provides employment and supports local economies.

Therefore, the dual titles of “Kohinoor of India” and “Egg Bowl of India” perfectly capture Andhra Pradesh’s heritage, resource richness, and agricultural strength. From historic diamonds to modern-day eggs, the state continues to shine as a precious contributor to India’s history, economy, and food security.