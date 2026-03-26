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Which State is called ‘Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills’

Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills: Do you know which state is known as Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills? Know interesting facts about this state from the article below.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Which State is called ‘Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills’Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills

Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills: India’s scenic beauty is breathtaking. From snow-capped mountains to golden deserts, to lush forests, and serene beaches. From vibrant rivers to rolling hills and colorful landscapes, every region tells a story of nature’s grandeur. Today, we are going to talk about a state which is known as the Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills.

Which state is called the Land of Red Rivers and Blue Hills

The gateway of Northeast India, Assam, is often poetically referred to as the “Land of the Red River and Blue Hills.” The state has got its name because of its natural beauty and distinctive geographical features, which together create a landscape that is both vibrant and serene.

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The term “Red River” refers to the mighty Brahmaputra River. During the monsoon season, this river carries a large amount of reddish silt from the surrounding mountains and hills. This gives the water a reddish or muddy appearance, and hence it is referred to poetically as a “red river.”

The phrase “Blue Hills” refers to the hills and mountain ranges that surround the plains of Assam. These hills appear bluish when seen from a distance due to atmospheric effects and the dense green forests covering them. Mist and fog often settle over these hills, enhancing their blue appearance and adding to the scenic beauty.

Rich Biodiversity of Assam

Assam is renowned for its rich biodiversity, dense forests, and abundant wildlife, making it one of India’s ecological treasures. The state is home to lush tropical and subtropical forests that shelter a variety of plant species, from towering trees to rare orchids and medicinal plants.

Wildlife Tourism of Assam

Assam is considered a paradise for nature lovers and travelers seeking serene landscapes. The mighty Brahmaputra River offers breathtaking river cruises and sunsets that attract tourists from around the world. Assam’s lush tea gardens, particularly in regions like Jorhat tea culture. 

Assam is also famous for its wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, which is home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. This rare and endangered species is primarily found in Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and also in Manas National Park

 

 

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