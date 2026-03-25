Which state is called ‘Orchid Paradise of India’

Orchid Paradise of India: India is blessed with remarkable natural diversity, ranging from the Himalayas to coastal beaches, deserts, and dense forests. This variety of landscapes supports rich wildlife and ecosystems, making the country one of the most biodiverse regions in the world.

Today, we will know about a state which is known for its incredible variety of orchids and hence, called the “Orchid state of India.”

Which state is known as the Orchid Paradise of India?

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Arunachal Pradesh, located in the far Northeast of India, is popularly known as the “Orchid State of India.” This beautiful state has earned this title because of its 612 incredible variety of orchid species found in its forests and mountainous regions.

The state receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon and humidity throughout the year, which creates a favourable climate for orchids to blossom. Many orchid species are rare, endemic, or endangered, found in high‑altitude forests and subtropical zones.

Along with it, this remotest state is also known as “Land of Rising Sun” as it is the first Indian soil to greet the rising sun.

Rich Biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is part of the Eastern Himalaya biodiversity hotspot, which is one of the richest ecological regions in the world.

The state has 602 orchid species, which is nearly 40% of all orchid varieties and more than 5,000 plant species, including medicinal and rare plants.

Its dense forest provides a home to over 600 species of birds and 200+ species of mammals, including elephants, snow leopards, red pandas, and clouded leopards.

The state features tropical, subtropical, temperate, and alpine ecosystems due to its wide altitude range (100 m to 7,000 m).

Arunachal Pradesh is also home to endangered and endemic species, including unique orchids, rhododendrons, and rare orchids like Blue Vanda.

What are the tourist attractions in Arunachal Pradesh?

Ziro Music Festival (ZMF) is held annually in Ziro Valley. This festival is a vibrant blend of music, culture, and nature, attracting various artists and tourists from across India and abroad. This festival is set against pine forests, rice fields, and pristine landscapes, attracting ecotourism and rural biodiversity.

is held annually in Ziro Valley. This festival is a vibrant blend of music, culture, and nature, attracting various artists and tourists from across India and abroad. This festival is set against pine forests, rice fields, and pristine landscapes, attracting ecotourism and rural biodiversity. Siang River Festival is held along the Siang River (a tributary of the Brahmaputra). This festival promotes adventure tourism, river ecology awareness, and local cultural heritage. It includes activities such as river rafting, forest trekking, and exhibitions showcasing local flora and fauna.

is held along the Siang River (a tributary of the Brahmaputra). This festival promotes adventure tourism, river ecology awareness, and local cultural heritage. It includes activities such as river rafting, forest trekking, and exhibitions showcasing local flora and fauna. Mopin Festival is celebrated in villages of the Apatani and Galo communities with nature‑centric rituals, dances, and thanksgiving celebrations for a good harvest. While cultural in nature, it reflects the deep connection between people and the land’s ecological cycles.

Along with many orchid festivals and flower exhibitions are held in the state annually, it attracts tourism. Arunachal Pradesh truly deserves the title of the “Orchid State of India” due to its vast and unique collection of orchid species. Its natural beauty and biodiversity make it one of the most special states in the country.