Which state is called the ‘Jewel of India’

Jewel of India: Manipur, a picturesque state in northeastern India, is often referred to as the “Jewel of India” due to its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and strategic significance. This state is also considered as the gateway to southeast Asia.

Who gave the title Jewel of India?

The title “Jewel of India” was bestowed upon Manipur by Jawaharlal Nehru, who was deeply impressed by the state’s exceptional natural beauty and cultural richness.

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During his visit to Manipur, Nehru was captivated by its lush green valleys surrounded by blue hills, serene lakes, and vibrant traditions. Beyond its scenic charm, Nehru also admired Manipur’s unique cultural identity, including its classical dance forms, festivals, and harmonious way of life.

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Why is Manipur called the Jewel of India

Manipur earns this title due to a combination of natural beauty and cultural uniqueness. The state is known for:

Lush green valleys and surrounding hills that create a jewel-like landscape

Rich biodiversity, including rare species like the Sangai deer

A blend of traditions, dance, and festivals

Strategic location as a gateway to Southeast Asia

Interesting facts about Manipur

Official Language: Meiteilon (Manipuri)

Home to Loktak Lake – the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India

Features Keibul Lamjao National Park – the world’s only floating national park

Known for floating islands called phumdis

Home to Loktak Lake – the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India

Features Keibul Lamjao National Park – the world’s only floating national park

Known for floating islands called phumdis

Native to the rare Sangai deer (state animal)

Famous for Manipuri dance (one of India’s classical dances)

Major festivals: Yaoshang, Ningol Chakouba

Historical and Strategic Importance

Manipur has played a crucial role in India’s history, especially during World War II, when the region witnessed the famous Battle of Imphal. This battele is considered significant because:

It marked the first major attempt by Japanese forces to enter India via Manipur.

The region served as a strategic military base for the Allies due to its location near the India–Myanmar border.

Its geographical location near international borders also makes it strategically important for trade and connectivity with Southeast Asia.

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Biodiversity and Wildlife

The state is home to rare flora and fauna, including the endangered Sangai deer, also known as the “dancing deer,” found only in the Keibul Lamjao National Park — the world’s only floating national park. This rich biodiversity further enhances Manipur’s unique identity.

Sports and Talent

Manipur has produced several renowned sportspersons, including Olympic medalist Mary Kom and weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu. The state is often considered a powerhouse of sports talent in India.