Who is Anil Kochhar? Indian-Origin donor who clears loan of 176 students in US

As hundreds of students sat in their graduation gowns expecting a routine commencement speech, they had no idea their lives were about to change in a matter of minutes.

It happened when Indian-origin philanthropist Anil Kochhar announced that he and his wife Marilyn would pay off the student loans of 176 graduates at North Carolina State University’s Wilson College of Textiles.

The announcement was made on May 8 during the graduation day of the Wilson College of Textiles at North Carolina State University.

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The surprise announcement came during the commencement ceremony held at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina, drawing emotional reactions, loud cheers, and a standing ovation from students and families.

While delivering the commencement speech, Kochhar revealed that he would cover all final-year education loans incurred by the graduating class during the 2025–26 academic year.

According to reports by The New York Post, the graduating batch includes, 176 undergraduate students and 26 master’s students. Many students were visibly emotional after hearing the unexpected announcement.

Why did Anil Kochhar make this donation?

While talking to the students in the graduation ceremony, Kochhar said the gesture was made in memory of his late father, Prakash Chand Kochhar, who traveled from Punjab, India, to the United States in 1946 to study textile manufacturing at NC State University.

During his speech, Kochhar reflected on his father’s journey and how education transformed the family’s future.

He told graduates that he hoped they would leave university “with greater freedom to pursue your goals, take risks and build the lives you’ve worked so hard to achieve.”

Who are Anil Kochhar and Prakash Chand Kochhar?

Anil Kochhar is known for his philanthropic contributions toward education, especially at North Carolina State University. His father, Prakash Chand Kochhar was among the earliest Indian students to study at the university’s textile college. He earned:

a bachelor’s degree in 1950

and a master’s degree in 1952

After graduating, he built a successful career in the textile industry in the United States and abroad. Kochhar described his father’s journey as one built on “hope and determination,” saying it created a legacy that continues across generations.

A longstanding connection with NC state

The Kochhar family has maintained close ties with the Wilson College of Textiles for decades. NewYork Post reports say the family has funded various scholarships, faculty support programs, graduate research, and leadership initiatives at the college.

University officials described the latest contribution as one of the most impactful philanthropic gestures in the institution’s recent history.

Students react to the emotional fift

The announcement quickly went viral online, with many social media users praising Kochhar’s generosity and calling the gesture “life-changing.” Several students said the loan relief would significantly reduce financial pressure and help them begin their careers without the burden of debt. One student reportedly said the donation would help immigrant families like hers immensely.

Some media reports estimate that the Kochhars may have spent nearly $16 million to clear the student debt, although the exact amount has not been officially confirmed by the university.

The story of Anil Kochhar has resonated globally not just because of the financial value of the donation, but because of the message behind it using education and opportunity to uplift future generations.

For many graduates at North Carolina State University, the commencement ceremony became more than a graduation day. It became the beginning of life without the burden of student debt.