Who is Anuj Agnihotri? The doctor who secured AIR 1 in UPSC 2025; he belongs to this state…

UPSC topper 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. The result was announced on March 6, 2026, bringing a moment of pride for the young doctor from Rajasthan who topped one of India’s toughest competitive exams.

Agnihotri’s roll number is 1131589, according to the official merit list released on the UPSC website. His success has drawn attention across the country, especially among civil services aspirants.

From AIIMS doctor to UPSC topper

Anuj Agnihotri is a doctor by profession and completed his medical education from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur in 2023. He belongs to Rahata village in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

After completing his studies at one of India’s top medical institutes, he began pursuing a career in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS). DANICS is a Group B (Gazetted) civil service that handles key administrative responsibilities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and several Union Territories.