/Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer at centre of KPSC veterinary exam scam?

A 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service officer has become the central figure in one of Karnataka's most closely watched corruption investigations in recent months the alleged "cash-for-posting" scam linked to the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary doctors.
Gangwar belongs to the 2016 batch of the IAS. At the time the alleged irregularities took place, he was serving as the Comptroller (Controller) of Examinations at the KPSC the official responsible for overseeing the conduct and integrity of the commission's recruitment tests, including the veterinary officers' exam now under scrutiny.
More recently, he has held the post of Managing Director of the Karnataka State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) body, a routine administrative posting that had nothing to do with the unfolding scandal until investigators began tracing the alleged manipulation back to his tenure at KPSC.
The case revolves around allegations that OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets of certain candidates in the KPSC veterinary officers' examination were tampered with to help them qualify.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have separately probed the matter, seizing OMR sheets, CCTV footage from the commission's office, and other records, some of which were sent for forensic examination after doubts were raised about their authenticity.
According to investigators, Gangwar is alleged to have taken roughly Rs 1.1 crore from two candidates who appeared for the exam, with their OMR sheets allegedly altered afterward to secure their selection.
Gangwar's role in the case took a dramatic turn when he failed to appear before the ED despite being summoned. Reports say he applied for emergency leave citing his father's ill health, booked a same-day flight to Delhi barely 90 minutes before departure, and left Bengaluru around the time ED officials were raiding others linked to the case.
When ED officials subsequently went to his residence, they found the house locked and had to call in a locksmith to gain entry only to find it stripped of documents and digital devices, apart from a printer.
A parallel search at his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh also yielded nothing of evidentiary value. The agency then pasted a notice on his door directing him to appear before it by August 25 with documents relating to the veterinary recruitment process.
The case reached a turning point on August 29, when the CID took Gangwar into custody. He was arrested after more than nine hours of questioning by a team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra K. Hegde, with officials saying he had not cooperated with the investigation.
The decision to arrest him followed a detailed review of the primary evidence the investigation had already gathered.
Gangwar is not the only official under the scanner. The CID's probe has also touched the KPSC's suspended chairman, Shivashankarappa Sahukar, and former secretary Shantha Kumari, both of whom were raided earlier in the investigation.
Separately, the CID issued notices to 329 candidates connected to the recruitment exam, asking them to appear for questioning after some candidates reportedly made admissions before the ED.
Multiple rounds of searches at the KPSC's central office, candidates' homes, and the residences of alleged middlemen have been carried out as investigators piece together how widespread the alleged manipulation of answer sheets was.
With Gangwar now in custody, investigators are expected to question him further on the money trail, the extent of his alleged involvement, and whether other serving officials facilitated the scam.
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