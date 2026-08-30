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Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer at centre of KPSC veterinary exam scam?

The case revolves around allegations that OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets of certain candidates in the KPSC veterinary officers' examination were tampered with to help them qualify.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer at centre of KPSC veterinary exam scam?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Who is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, IAS officer at centre of KPSC veterinary exam scam?
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