Who is Jatin Jakhar? Security guard’s son who cracked UPSC in his 5th attempt

Cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for millions, but only a few achieve it. This is the inspiring story of Jatin Jakhar, who proved that determination, patience, and hard work can overcome even the toughest challenges. Despite failing four times, he never gave up and finally succeeded on his fifth attempt.

A journey filled with struggles and determination

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. Every year, lakhs of students appear for it, but only a few make it to the final list. Jatin Jakhar’s story stands out because it is not just about success, but about resilience and sacrifice. Coming from Haryana, he secured an impressive 191st rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025. His father, who works as a security guard, supported and motivated him at every stage.

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A childhood shaped by hardships

Jatin Jakhar belongs to a humble family from Jhajjar district in Haryana. His father, a retired Army personnel, has been working as a security guard to support the family and ensure his children receive a good education. Watching his father struggle and sacrifice his own needs deeply influenced Jatin. This became his biggest motivation to work harder and achieve something meaningful in life.

Four failures, but no loss of hope

Jatin’s UPSC journey was not easy. In the beginning, he believed he would clear the exam quickly, but things didn’t go as planned. He failed four times in a row. Each time, he reached important stages like Mains or Interview, but could not make it to the final list. People around him began to question his decisions, but instead of giving up, he focused on improving himself and continued his preparation with even more dedication.

The turning point: Success in the fifth attempt

The year 2025 became the most memorable year of his life. In his fifth attempt, Jatin finally cracked the UPSC exam and secured the 191st rank. After completing his schooling, he moved away from home for higher studies and spent nearly nine years away from his family. During this time, he consistently worked towards his dream of becoming a government officer.

Strategy and discipline behind his success

Jatin’s success was not sudden; it was the result of a clear strategy and strict discipline. He focused strongly on General Studies along with Political Science and International Relations. For current affairs, he regularly reads newspapers, government reports, and follows important global events. He also practised answer writing daily for the Mains exam and gave multiple mock interviews to improve his performance.

Jatin Jakhar’s journey is a powerful reminder that success does not come overnight. It takes years of hard work, patience, and belief in oneself. His story inspires every UPSC aspirant to keep going despite failures and proves that with the right mindset and dedication, no dream is too big to achieve.