Mithilesh Singh is a director of the blacklisted examination management firms Webel and ICN, who has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind widespread irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
He is currently absconding, with a special CID investigation team tracking his financial and digital footprint while multiple search teams have been sent to various cities to trace him.
Singh hails from Bhojpur district in Bihar and is described by investigators as a seasoned operator in inter-state examination fraud.
He is believed to have been involved in earlier recruitment irregularities and paper-leak cases across Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana, and has reportedly been jailed on about four occasions for similar offences in the past. Investigators say he simply replicated a syndicate model he had allegedly run elsewhere when he set his operations up in Jharkhand.
According to the CID probe, Singh charged candidates between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh each to guarantee their selection in the JSSC CGL exam and other major recruitment tests.
His firms, Webel and ICN, both now blacklisted, had allegedly been given sensitive responsibilities such as OMR sheet processing and question paper printing, despite their controversial track record.
Investigators say Singh's network went further than paper leaks, allegedly making unauthorised changes to the backend software of the examination portal to manipulate candidates' scores directly.
The scale of the alleged fraud became clearer after the interrogation of accused Abhay Tiwari, who told investigators he paid Rs 12 lakh each a total of Rs 36 lakh to Singh to secure selections for himself, his brother Akshay Tiwari, and his wife Sushma Kumari.
Separately, ICN employees Sumansh Prakash and Rahul Kumar, arrested in Delhi, reportedly told investigators they were only following instructions passed down from lower-level supervisors, while Singh himself directly handled all major dealings with JSSC officials and the commission.
CID officials say proceeds from the exam manipulation and question paper leaks were allegedly funnelled into an extensive portfolio of benami assets worth more than Rs 300 crore across the country.
Preliminary findings point to benami land holdings, luxury homes, apartments, hotels and commercial properties linked to Singh in Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, Mumbai, Pune, Rajasthan and Haryana.
The CID investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine Singh's financial dealings and digital trail as they attempt to track him down.
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