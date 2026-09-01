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Who is Mithilesh Singh? The mastermind behind Jharkhand's multi-crore recruitment scam

He is believed to have been involved in earlier recruitment irregularities and paper-leak cases across Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana, and has reportedly been jailed on about four occasions for similar offences in the past. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Who is Mithilesh Singh? The mastermind behind Jharkhand's multi-crore recruitment scam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Who is Mithilesh Singh? The mastermind behind Jharkhand's multi-crore recruitment scam
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