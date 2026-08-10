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Who is Pranav Ilango: 17-year-old wins Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to Brown University

He plans to study Public Health and Applied Mathematics at the Brown University.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Who is Pranav Ilango: 17-year-old wins Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to Brown University

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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