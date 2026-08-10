/Who is Pranav Ilango: 17-year-old wins Rs 3.55 crore scholarship to Brown University

A 17-year-old from Erode, Tamil Nadu, has secured a full scholarship worth Rs 3.55 crore to pursue his undergraduate studies at Brown University in the United States, one of the eight prestigious Ivy League institutions.
Pranav Ilango, a student at CS Academy in Erode, has been offered admission to Brown with a scholarship covering his tuition, accommodation, food, and other major expenses for the entire four-year undergraduate programme.
He plans to study Public Health and Applied Mathematics at the university, which was founded in 1764 and is known for its flexible, open academic curriculum that allows students to explore across disciplines.
Pranav's path to Brown began well before his teenage years.
At just 13, he joined a leadership and skill-development programme run by Dexterity Global, where he received training in problem-solving and other capabilities beyond the standard academic curriculum.
That early exposure, combined with years of consistent preparation, laid the groundwork for his eventual application to one of the world's most selective universities.
His journey has also been shaped significantly by mentorship, with guidance from teachers and mentors playing a central role at each stage, from his early preparation through his academic achievements to his final admission offer.
For Pranav, the scholarship is not simply a personal milestone.
He has spoken about wanting to use his education in mathematics, technology, and public health to build practical, meaningful solutions to real-world problems, particularly for communities in India that need them most.
His long-term ambition remains rooted in applying his learning back home, even as his immediate next chapter takes him abroad.
Pranav's achievement adds to a small but steadily growing list of Indian students earning substantial scholarships to top global universities in recent years. It reflects both the increasing global competitiveness of Indian students and the growing accessibility of merit-based, need-blind financial aid at leading US institutions.
His story is being held up as an example of how early ambition, sustained effort, and the right mentorship can help students from smaller Indian cities compete for, and win, opportunities at some of the most selective universities in the world.
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