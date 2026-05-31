Missing pages, missing marks? CBSE class 12 evaluation under scanner in Odisha

In the wake of the massive NEET question paper leak controversy, a shocking case of irregularity in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 answer sheets has come to light, deepening students' anxiety about their academic future.

The incident involves Ankita Acharya, a Class 12 student from Ranibhol Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) in Bireshwarpur under Barasahi block of Mayurbhanj district. She is the daughter of Prashant Kumar Acharya, a retired Naval Officer.

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After not securing the expected marks in the CBSE Class 12 examination, Ankita applied for revaluation. What she received has raised alarming questions about the entire CBSE evaluation system.

Upon examining her Physics answer sheet, it was found that pages 14 and 15 were duplicated (appearing twice), while pages 16 and 17 were completely missing. This means the answers written by Ankita on pages 16 and 17 were never evaluated.

Furthermore, the content on page 13 was not assessed; instead, the examiner marked it as a repetition of a question from page 14 and awarded no marks for it.

The matter has now been raised by Ankita's parents and teachers, who are demanding accountability from the CBSE board.

Prashant Kumar Acharya, the girl's father, allegedly expresses deep concern over the blatant lapses. While the CBSE does have a provision for revaluation, the absence of two entire pages in the photocopy of the answer sheet has triggered serious doubts.

He questioned: "If these two pages are missing in the copy we received, where is the original answer script? What mechanism has the CBSE put in place to retrieve and properly evaluate such missing pages?"

This case highlights growing concerns over transparency and accuracy in the CBSE's answer sheet evaluation process. Students and parents across the country are already distressed due to multiple examination-related controversies this year.

Such incidents not only damage the credibility of India's premier education board but also severely affect the future prospects of meritorious students who depend on fair assessment.

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This Mayurbhanj incident has once again brought into focus the urgent need for systemic reforms in the examination and evaluation system to restore faith among students.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said its post-result portal for verification and re-evaluation of answer books will now become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process".

"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026.

This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," CBSE said in a press statement.

