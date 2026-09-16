/Explained: The real cost of degree; Why financial planning must begin before grade 12

For most Indian families, the university selection process begins with a simple question: which college can we afford? But that question, asked at the wrong stage and in the wrong way, often leads to expensive mistakes. Choosing a university is no longer just an academic decision; it is a long-term financial commitment that can shape a family's savings, a student's career trajectory, and even where in the world that student ends up living and working.
As more Indian students look beyond domestic campuses to universities in the US, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and beyond, the gap between what a degree costs and what a family actually needs to plan for has only widened. This is exactly where expert counselling is, not last-minute research or word-of-mouth advice — it makes the real difference.
Most families start comparing universities by lining up brochure fees side by side. It feels like the logical first step, but it can also be the most misleading one. A university's published fee rarely reflects what a family will actually end up paying once scholarships, grants, need-based aid, and country-specific funding structures are factored in.
Two universities that look identical on a fee comparison chart can turn out to be dramatically different once the real cost is calculated.
This is why financial planning for higher education cannot begin with the fee page; it has to begin with understanding how each country and each institution actually structures its funding, and how early a family needs to start positioning a student to access it.
Atul Verma, Co-founder & COO, Masterclass Space, says, "Families usually begin by comparing fees; in my experience, that is the wrong number to start with."
What a university costs on paper and what a family actually pays are rarely the same. At the very top, the two can be worlds apart. Harvard, Yale, Princeton and MIT admit undergraduates without considering ability to pay, and then meet the full cost.
Cornell has a fund built specifically for Indian students. For a strong applicant, an Ivy League seat can cost a family less than a private college in India.
The differences that matter also never appear on a fee page. Singapore's tuition grant halves the cost but ties the student to three years of work there. Hong Kong awards entrance scholarships straight from the admission file, so applying late quietly costs you money. Britain has wonderful universities and very little undergraduate funding.
This is what good counselling is for. Not listing scholarships, which anyone can search, but knowing which structure suits a particular child, and building the profile early enough that the elite options stay open.
The financial decision is really made in Grade 8, not Grade 12.
According to Dr. Antony Nellissery, Head, Sterlite EdIndia Foundation, choosing a university is a major milestone in the lives of our children and students. It directly shapes their future career and long-term employability.
The true cost of higher education goes far beyond tuition fees, housing, travel, food, and books. In the Indian context, where a university degree is primarily viewed as a pathway to securing a job, key metrics must include placement records and average starting salaries.
These numbers give families a realistic picture of the return on investment.
A second and perhaps even more vital factor is the student mix. The exposure gained by interacting with a diverse and capable peer group is an essential part of the university experience.
In addition, one must evaluate where the alumni are today and assess the strength of the university's alumni programme.
Finding the right fit requires moving beyond guesswork. A skilled counsellor can make a crucial difference. Beyond matching a student's academic interests with the right institution, an expert counsellor helps identify grants and scholarships, significantly reducing the overall financial burden.
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