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Explained: The real cost of degree; Why financial planning must begin before grade 12

Two universities that look identical on a fee comparison chart can turn out to be dramatically different once the real cost is calculated.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Explained: The real cost of degree; Why financial planning must begin before grade 12
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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