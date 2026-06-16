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Why is the NCERT class 9 Social Science textbook delayed? Here's what council said

NCERT Class 9 Textbook Update: In the absence of the new book, schools have been relying on draft syllabi, older learning resources, and teacher-prepared materials to continue classroom instruction.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Why is the NCERT class 9 Social Science textbook delayed? Here's what council said

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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