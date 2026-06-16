/Why is the NCERT class 9 Social Science textbook delayed? Here's what council said

NCERT Class 9 Textbook Update: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has acknowledged a delay in the release of the revised Class 9 Social Science textbook. This has led students and schools to await the new study material even as the 2026-27 academic session is underway.
The textbook is being developed under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and is part of the broader implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
According to NCERT, the delay is linked to the extensive process of textbook development, expert consultations, reviews, and printing.
The council has maintained that the revised Class 9 books are being prepared with inputs from thousands of subject experts to ensure accuracy, relevance, and alignment with the new curriculum framework.
The delay has created uncertainty among students, parents, and schools, many of whom have begun the academic session without access to the prescribed Social Science textbook.
In the absence of the new book, schools have been relying on draft syllabi, older learning resources, and teacher-prepared materials to continue classroom instruction.
NCERT has stated that the revised Class 9 textbooks are being developed in line with the recommendations of the NCF-SE 2023.
The new books are expected to introduce updated content, revised pedagogical approaches, and competency-based learning methods.
The council said the delay is a result of ongoing reviews and the large-scale effort involved in preparing the new curriculum.
Earlier, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had indicated that most Class 9 textbooks were in the printing stage and would be released after the completion of expert reviews.
Nearly 4,000 experts have reportedly been involved in the textbook preparation process.
NCERT has advised teachers to focus on students' foundational and prerequisite learning until the revised textbooks become available.
Draft syllabi for Class 9 have already been uploaded for reference, allowing schools to continue academic activities without major disruption.
The council had earlier rolled out revised textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, while new books for Classes 10 and 11 are expected to be introduced from the 2027-28 academic session.
NCERT is expected to release the revised Class 9 Social Science textbook once the review and printing processes are completed.
Until then, schools are likely to continue using alternative teaching resources to cover the syllabus.
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