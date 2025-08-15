India’s youth—comprising nearly 50% of our population—are facing a growing mental health crisis. With the overwhelming influence of technology and social media, many are experiencing anxiety, identity loss, reduced motivation, and an inability to navigate life’s inevitable challenges. The erosion of traditional emotional support systems due to urbanization and nuclear family structures has only deepened this vulnerability. Alarming increases in self-sabotaging behaviour and self-harm are further indications of this silent emergency.

Sanjay Desai, Founder & CEO, Author & Entrepreneur, Conscious Leap, shares why mental health needs to be a core part of career readiness.

Our education system is built for workforce supply, and as a result focuses completely on left-brained development. While being so good at producing engineers and doctors, and accountants, we end up with keeping our youth lopsided in the development of their right-brained capabilities. This is where well-being and emotional resilience fall. Our ‘career-ready’ students lack this capability for reasons of a basic lapse in our system.

Many of these faculties would have been developed at home in earlier times. We have been proud of our culture, producing mentally resilient citizens. But in the last two decades, technology platforms have taken over, and with economic prosperity, family and societal connections have eroded, leaving our youth excellent at logical faculties but wanting in holistic and resilient practices.

Cut to current times in industries, career success today is not only about having the right degree, skills, or work experience. Given the fast-paced and dynamic nature of life today, having the mental faculties to handle any challenges that come with your job and personal life is crucial to achieving and sustaining your success. This is why addressing mental well-being essentials is crucial in this generation and must be treated as a key part of career readiness.

Most career readiness programs aim to focus on technical skills, communication training, time management, and resume building. While these are all important work skills, a crucial skill to enable long-term success is instilling sustainable wellbeing habits. A person may have all the right technical skills on paper, er but may still struggle to perform their best in dealing with stress, anxiety, burnout, or low self-confidence. Long-term readiness

Modern workplaces demand high performance, long hours, and constant adaptability, often leading to stress and burnout. If individuals are not mentally equipped to manage this pressure, their performance and long-term well-being will suffer. Proactively managing stress is crucial to maintaining both productivity and personal health. Fostering a positive organizational culture that supports mental well-being benefits both employees and employers in the long run.

Socio-emotional training as a vital modern workplace skill

Furthermore, Socioemotional training is just as vital as technical skills in today’s workplace because it fosters strong collaboration, communication, and conflict resolution abilities, which are essential in any team environment. Employers increasingly report that socioemotional skills, like empathy, emotional regulation, and self-awareness, are often more lacking among employees than technical competencies. Developing these skills leads to healthier work relationships, greater employee satisfaction, and reduced turnover.

Mental well-being education helps young professionals build emotional resilience by teaching them how to manage their emotions, develop resilience, and sustain their well-being in the long term.

Better mental health enhances productivity

Better mental health directly enhances productivity by improving focus, decision-making, and creativity at work. Employees who proactively look out for their mental well-being needs are more motivated, engaged, and efficient, contributing to higher quality output. Companies prioritizing wellbeing report up to 20% higher productivity and reduced absenteeism. When an individual’s mental well-being is supported, it empowers them with the emotional support needed to power through difficult situations. Supporting mental health in the workplace is therefore essential for sustaining productivity and organizational success.

Enabling a healthy workforce early on

Coaching young working professionals about mental well-being early in their careers equips them with essential coping skills to handle stress and workplace challenges effectively. Early mental health education reduces stigma and encourages proactive support-seeking, which can prevent more severe issues later on. This foundation fosters resilience, productivity, and sustained career growth. Employers who prioritize mental well-being help young professionals transition smoothly and thrive in demanding work environments. The result is a healthier and happier professional life, with productive outcomes.

Securing mental well-being is not optional—it is a vital foundation for sustained career success and personal growth. It enables individuals to perform consistently, adapt to challenges, and maintain long-term professional resilience. A career-ready individual is not just someone with a great resume but someone who is mentally resilient, emotionally balanced, and confident to handle crises efficiently.

