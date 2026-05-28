Why thousands of students regret their career choices later in life

A fifteen-year-old student is expected to make one of the most defining decisions of their life before they have held a job, spoken to a professional outside their family, or had a single structured conversation about who they actually are. Stream selection after class 10 sets the direction for the degree, which sets the direction for the profession, which shapes the better part of an adult life. The whole thing is treated, in most homes and most schools, as a logistics problem. Choose Science, Commerce, or Arts. Get the marks. Move forward.

What actually guides the decision

"Ask most students what shaped their stream choice, and the answers are remarkably consistent. A parent's profession. A relative who did well in engineering. Marks that were good enough for Science, so Science it was. A school counsellor who was actually a Geography teacher, given the role alongside their regular load. These are not edge cases. They are the norm across hundreds of schools in cities as large as Mumbai and Delhi," says Nikhar Arora, founder & CEO, Mentoria.

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The problem is not that families give bad advice. It is that they give the only advice they have. And that advice was built on a world that has changed dramatically. The careers that felt safe and prestigious when today's parents were making their own decisions are being restructured faster than family wisdom can track. An entire generation of students is being guided by a map that no longer matches the terrain.

He explains, "Institutions carry a share of this too. Career guidance in Indian schools is treated as a pastoral function, not a professional one. Where a counsellor exists at all, they are often under-resourced, under-trained, and working with thirty minutes per student per year, if that. That is the infrastructure we have built around a decision that will shape forty years of someone's working life."

What does regret cost

Wrong career choices do not announce themselves immediately. The student finishes the degree, gets a job adjacent to it, and begins building a life that functions. Promotions come. The EMIs get paid. From the outside, everything looks fine.

What does not show is the flatness underneath. The professional who is competent but never energised. The person who hits every external milestone and feels, privately, that none of them were really theirs. This is not a romantic problem about passion versus practicality. It is a performance problem. People working in roles that do not match their aptitudes are less effective, less resilient, and far more likely to plateau early. The cost is personal and it is also organisational.

Then there is the sunk cost trap. A student has spent four years and significant family money on a qualification. Walking away from it feels like declaring all of that a waste. So they stay. Five years, ten years. The investment that was meant to build a future becomes the reason they cannot question one that was never really chosen.

Course correction becomes harder with every year. Switching direction two years into a degree is difficult. Doing it fifteen years into a profession is a different order of difficulty entirely. The window to change narrows fast, and most people sense this, which is why so many of them do not try.

The timing problem nobody talks about

Most conversations about career guidance happen too late. They happen when a student has already failed an entrance exam, or finished a degree they did not want, or spent three years in a job that is making them miserable. By that point, the conversation is about damage control, not direction.

Nikhar says, "The right time for structured career guidance is Class 8 and Class 9. Before the stream is chosen. Before the pressure of board results collapses every option into a single urgent question. At that age, a student's aptitudes are visible, their interests are still forming, and the space to explore is genuinely open. That is the window. In most schools and most homes, it passes without any serious intervention.

What effective career guidance for students requires at that stage is not complicated in concept. A psychometric assessment that goes beyond marks to understand how a student actually thinks and what genuinely interests them. Honest, current information about where those aptitudes connect to careers with real market demand in 2026, not 2006. And a qualified adult who can hold that conversation without a personal stake in the outcome." This is not an impossible standard. It is just not the standard most students currently experience.

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Why the stakes just got higher

The students choosing streams after Class 10 today will graduate into a workforce that artificial intelligence is actively reshaping. Roles that were considered stable entry points five years ago are being automated or redefined. New categories of work, many without settled names yet, are becoming the highest-demand areas of the economy. A student choosing between Science, Commerce, and Arts right now is making a bet on a future that is moving faster than any previous generation's did.

This does not make the choice impossible. It makes the quality of guidance more consequential. Career counselling in India has to account for both who the student is and where the market is going. Those two inputs, together, individual profile and structural economic shift, are what a genuinely useful AI career navigator approach delivers. Without both, a student is still guessing. They are just guessing with more confidence.

He says, "Career regret at scale is not a personal failing. It is a systems failure. And the system has an intervention point, a specific, identifiable window when the right conversation can change a trajectory entirely. That window is now, for a few million students who are about to make the most important academic decision of their lives with whatever they happen to have in front of them. The question worth sitting with is not whether career guidance matters. The question is why we keep treating it as optional."

“One of the biggest regrets students face later in life is realising they chose a career based on pressure, trends, or comparison, rather than passion and aptitude. A wrong career choice not only affects professional growth, but it also impacts confidence, mental well-being, relationships, and overall happiness. Many students today are influenced by social media, success, stories, parental expectations, or peer decisions without truly understanding their own trends and interests," says Dr Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes.

Dr Sandeep says, "Career selection should never be treated as a race. It is a deeply personal journey that requires self- awareness, guidance, and exposure to world opportunities. Students must invest time in understanding their skills, values, and long-term aspirations before making academic or professional decisions. Institutions and educators also play a critical role in helping young minds explore possibilities rather than forcing conventional paths."

Success comes when passion meets purpose. A fulfilling career is not always the most popular or highest-paying one, but the one that gives individuals a sense of meaning and growth. The right career path empowers students to contribute positively to society while living a balanced and satisfying life.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)