/Why thousands of UGC NET 2026 aspirants are set to protest against NTA on August 11?

Thousands of UGC NET aspirants are set to escalate their protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA), with candidates planning a demonstration outside the agency's office on August 11 over the continued delay in releasing results and the provisional answer key for the June 2026 cycle.
The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted between June 22 and June 30 across 87 subjects, with a re-examination held on July 5 for candidates affected by disruptions.
More than a month after the exam concluded, the NTA has neither released the provisional answer key nor announced a results timeline, leaving aspirants who need the outcome for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) eligibility, Assistant Professor appointments, and PhD admissions in limbo.
Candidates say the silence has thrown the ongoing PhD admission cycle into disarray, with many unable to plan their next academic steps.
In previous years, the provisional answer key has typically been released within 7 to 15 days of the exam making this year's delay, now well past 30 days, a significant departure from precedent.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) formally wrote to the UGC and NTA on August 2, expressing "deep concern" over the delay and seeking an immediate release of the answer key along with a clear timeline for results.
Student organisations including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have also weighed in, accusing the NTA of a pattern of "irregularities, paper leaks, technical failures, and administrative lapses" that they say has eroded public trust in the agency over the years.
Frustration has spilled over onto social media as well, with aspirants tagging NTA's Director General directly and demanding answers.
Several candidates cited the agency's continued silence as the reason they now see protest as the only remaining option, saying the uncertainty was causing "unnecessary stress to thousands of aspirants."
Attempts by reporters to reach NTA Director General Abhishek Singh for comment have reportedly gone unanswered.
Ahead of the planned August 11 protest, candidates and student groups are calling on the NTA to:
The NTA has conducted the UGC NET in computer-based mode since December 2018, on behalf of the UGC.
This is not the first time the agency has faced public criticism over delays and alleged mismanagement of national-level exams, and aspirants say the recurring nature of such issues underscores the need for structural accountability rather than one-off assurances.
As of this report, the NTA has not issued an official statement addressing the delay or the planned demonstration.
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