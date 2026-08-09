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Why thousands of UGC NET 2026 aspirants are set to protest against NTA on August 11?

Frustration has spilled over onto social media as well, with aspirants tagging NTA's Director General directly and demanding answers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
Why thousands of UGC NET 2026 aspirants are set to protest against NTA on August 11?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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