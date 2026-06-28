NEET result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and is now in the final stages of the evaluation process
The exam conducting body, NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer key for the candidates along with the OMR sheet.
Also, the NTA has opened the objection window for the candidates to challenge the answer key
Once the objection window is closed, NTA will release the NEET final answer key 2026 along with the scorecard for the candidates.
NTA has not yet confirmed the official NEET 2026 result date and time. Candidates should rely only on neet.nta.nic.in for verified updates.
However, based on the current timeline, the NEET re-exam result date 2026 is expected to be during the second week of July.
Last year, the NEET result was announced on June 14 at 2 PM on the NTA NEET official website. The NEET result 2026 is expected to be released by July 15.
Education experts believe the result could be announced in July 2026, provided the answer key process is completed without delay, as NTA must allow objections, review challenges, and prepare a final answer key before publishing the result.
NTA published the NEET provisional answer key on June 25, 2026, covering all question paper codes. Candidates can submit answer key objections until June 28, 2026, and the fee refund bank detail verification window remains open until June 30.
The NEET OMR sheet 2026 PDF will be released separately by NTA at a later date.
Candidates are advised to download and retain their OMR response sheets once made available, as these serve as a key reference document during the objection process.
When the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:
Candidates are advised to retain the scorecard until the admission process concludes.
With the answer key challenge window closing on June 28 and the final key preparation underway, NEET UG 2026 results are firmly on track for a July declaration.
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