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Will NEET result 2026 drop before July 15? Here's what you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and is now in the final stages of the evaluation process

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Will NEET result 2026 drop before July 15? Here's what you need to know

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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