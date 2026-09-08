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'Will offer full support, assistance to families': Delhi CM promises Satya Niketan building collapse victims

She had also met the parents of the injured children and assured them that the government would provide all possible medical assistance and support.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
'Will offer full support, assistance to families': Delhi CM promises Satya Niketan building collapse victims
Image Credit: ANI

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'Will offer full support, assistance to families': Delhi CM promises Satya Niketan building collapse victims
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