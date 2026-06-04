Will Re-NEET 2026 be postponed? Latest update on exam date amid social media rumours

NEET re-exam 2026: With just weeks left for the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination, social media platforms are flooded with speculation that the exam may be postponed once again.

The rumours have gained traction following fresh controversies surrounding alleged paper leak claims on Telegram and ongoing court proceedings related to the examination.

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However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding any postponement of Re-NEET 2026.

The agency continues to maintain that the examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, as announced earlier.

Why are students talking about a possible postponement?

The speculation stems from several recent developments.

Fresh claims regarding the alleged sale of Re-NEET question papers on Telegram surfaced this week, prompting the NTA to refer the matter to cybercrime authorities for investigation.

While the allegations have triggered concern among students and parents, authorities have not confirmed any paper leak related to the upcoming examination.

Additionally, court cases related to the NEET paper leak controversy and demands for examination reforms have led some candidates to believe that the re-exam schedule could be revised. However, no court has directed the NTA to postpone the examination.

What has NTA said?

The NTA has repeatedly stated that preparations for the June 21 examination are underway. The agency has informed the Supreme Court that enhanced security measures and structural reforms have been introduced to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

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According to official notices, NEET city intimation slips and NEET admit card 2026, are expected to be released before the examination, indicating that the agency is moving ahead with the scheduled conduct of the test.

Has any official notice about NEET re-exam postponement been released?

As of now, neither the NTA nor the Ministry of Education has issued any notification suggesting that Re-NEET 2026 will be postponed.

The official NEET portal continues to display notices related to the re-examination process, fee refunds and candidate advisories, with no indication of a schedule change.

Education experts advise students to rely only on updates published on the official NTA website and avoid unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

What is the current Re-NEET 2026 schedule?

As per the latest official update:

Re-NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: June 21, 2026

Mode of Examination: Pen-and-paper (offline)

NEET Admit Cards: To be released before the exam

City Intimation Slip: Expected shortly

Candidates must know that no fresh registration is required for NEET re-exam.

With no official announcement regarding a postponement, candidates should continue preparing according to the existing schedule. Students are also advised to monitor the official NTA website regularly for updates regarding city slips, admit cards and examination guidelines.