World's Best School Prizes 2026: India has achieved a significant milestone in global education, with seven schools making it to the top 10 shortlist for the World's Best School Prizes 2026.
The shortlist, announced by UK-based T4 Education in London, marks the highest number of schools from any country to be shortlisted in a single year since the awards were launched in 2022.
The World's Best School Prizes recognise schools that are transforming education and creating a positive impact in their communities.
The awards are presented across five categories: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.
The seven Indian schools shortlisted this year are:
This year's achievement makes India the best-represented country in the 2026 edition of the awards. According to T4 Education, no other country has had as many schools shortlisted in a single year in the four-year history of the World's Best School Prizes.
The World's Best School Prizes were established by T4 Education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate schools that are driving meaningful change beyond academics.
The initiative aims to highlight innovative practices that improve student outcomes and benefit local communities while inspiring schools worldwide.
The shortlisted schools will now undergo evaluation by an independent Judging Academy. In addition, all shortlisted institutions are eligible for the Community Choice Award, which will be decided through a global public vote.
The top three finalists and winners across all five categories will be announced in November 2026.
Along with international recognition, the winning schools will have the opportunity to share their best practices with educators and policymakers across the world through T4 Education's global platform.
The strong representation of Indian schools reflects the growing global recognition of innovative teaching methods, community engagement, environmental initiatives and student well-being programmes being implemented across the country's education sector.
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