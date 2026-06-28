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World's best school prizes 2026: 7 Indian schools shortlisted across five categories

World's Best School Prizes 2026: The shortlist, announced by UK-based T4 Education in London, marks the highest number of schools from any country to be shortlisted in a single year since the awards were launched in 2026.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
World's best school prizes 2026: 7 Indian schools shortlisted across five categories

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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