XAT 2023 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow, December 27 At xatonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

XAT Exam 2023:The XAT admit card for the year 2024 is set to be released by Xavier School of Management tomorrow, December 27, 2023. Candidates planning to take the Xavier Aptitude Test can retrieve their admit cards from the official XAT website, xatonline.in. The download process requires candidates to use their login credentials for authentication. The XAT exam will be administered via CBT (Computer Based Test). The XAT admission card is one of the required papers for a candidate to appear in this national-level MBA test.

XAT Exam 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Step 2 - Now, click on the “Login” tab and provide XAT User ID and Date of birth (DOB). Step 3 - Then, click on the XAT admit card tab.

Step 4 - The option to download XAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5 - Click on the download tab and save XAT admit card as a pdf.

XAT Result 2023: Exam Date

Scheduled for January 7, 2024, the XAT 2024 examination will witness a notable change in its timing. Unlike previous years, the exam will now take place in the afternoon, with a revised schedule from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. This adjustment departs from the former timing of 9:30 AM to 12:40 PM, and the total duration of the XAT 2024 exam remains 3 hours and 30 minutes. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official XAT website.