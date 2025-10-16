XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At xatonline.in- Check Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will close the correction window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 application forms today, October 16, 2025, at 9 AM. Candidates who need to edit or update any details in their submitted forms can do so on the official website, xatonline.in, before the deadline. The correction facility, which opened on October 14, remained active for 48 hours to allow applicants to review and rectify any errors in their forms. After the window closes, no further changes will be allowed. Meanwhile, the registration process for XAT 2026 is still open, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until December 5, 2025. The admit cards are expected to be released on December 20, 2025, and the examination is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.

XAT Correction Window 2025: Application fees

The XAT 2026 application fee is Rs 2,200. However, candidates who wish to apply for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional Rs 200 for each programme. The fee can be paid online using debit or credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.

XAT Correction Window 2025: Here's how to make changes

Step 1: Go to the official website — xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option.

Step 3: Enter your registered credentials to open the application form.

Step 4: Check all details carefully and make the required corrections.

Step 5: Submit the updated form and download the confirmation page for future use.

During the correction window, applicants are allowed to update multiple sections of their XAT 2026 application form. They can edit their academic details, such as marks, year of passing, or degree information, to ensure accuracy and compliance with eligibility requirements.

Additionally, candidates can revise their work experience information. Any errors related to job titles, employment duration, or company names can be corrected during this period to ensure all details are accurate and up to date.