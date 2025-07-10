XAT 2026 Exam Registration Starts At xatonline.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

XAT 2026 Registration Window: The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 has officially opened today, i.e. 10th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in registering themselves for the exam can do it through the official website, i.e. xatonline.in.

XAT is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted by the Xavier School of Management for the candidates to take admission into the postgraduate management programmes by XLRI and 150 other B-Schools across the country.

XAT 2026 Registration Window: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- xatonline.in

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Register’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your name, email, mobile number and create your account

Step 4: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 5: After logging in, fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Select the choices of your programmes and preferred test city.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 8: Pay the required application fees online via debit/credit card or net banking.

Step 9: Re-check the details and download the page for future reference.

Candidates must know that if they register on the first day will be eligible for personalised mentorship and will have the access to XAT ecosystem which will include live sessions and a telegram based mentorship community which is moderated by XLRI students. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.