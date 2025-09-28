XAT 2026 Mock Test Link To Be Deactivated Today At xatonline.in, Appear Before 5 PM- Check Details Here

XAT 2026 Mock Test: The Xavier School of Management will deactivate the link of the XAT 2026 mock test link today, i.e. 28th September, 2025 at 5 PM. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the Xavier Aptitude mock test can do it by 5 PM through the official website, i.e. xatonline.in.

“The mock test window will be open from 27th September 2025, 5 PM to 28th September 2025, 5 PM. To access, submit your application by 24th September, 2025”, says the official website.

“Eligible candidates can log in to their dashboard, click on the 'Mock Test' tab, and then click on 'Sign In' to begin the mock test”, it added.

XAT 2026 Mock Test: Steps To Appear

Step 1: Go to the official website- xatonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the button to ‘login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and submit it to access the mock test.

Step 5: After submission, your mock test will begin on your screen.

Step 6: Carefully attend the mock test.

The XAT 2026 registration is currently open, with the last date to apply being 5th December 2025. Admit cards are expected to be released around 20th December 2025. The XAT 2026 exam will be conducted in a single shift on 4th January 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.