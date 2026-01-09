XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out At xatonline.in — Check How To Download, Match Answers, And Challenge Errors

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 provisional answer key has been released today, January 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key on the official website, xatonline.in. Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been opened, allowing candidates to challenge any answers they believe are incorrect.

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was held in computer-based mode, with all questions set in English. Each multiple-choice question had five options, with only one correct answer. The question paper consisted of 95 questions, divided into two time-bound sections - Part 1 and Part 2.

XAT Response Sheet Released Earlier

Before releasing the provisional answer key, XLRI had made the XAT 2026 response sheet available on January 6, 2026. This allowed candidates to review their recorded responses. With the answer key now available, candidates can compare their answers and estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result.

How to Download XAT Provisional Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the answer key:

Visit the official website xatonline.in

Click on the link titled “XAT Answer Key 2026” on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click on Submit

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the answer key for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the answer key for their records.

XAT Objection Window: Important Details

The objection window for the XAT 2026 provisional answer key will remain open for two to three days, although the exact closing date has not been announced yet. Candidates who find any discrepancies can raise objections online through the official portal.

Each objection must be submitted with a processing fee and supported by valid proof. Only objections that meet these criteria will be reviewed by the exam authorities. After examining all challenges, the final answer key will be released, and the XAT 2026 result will be prepared based on it.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the objection process and result announcement.