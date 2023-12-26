XAT Admit Card 2024 Released At xatonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

XAT Exam 2024: The Xavier School of Management has released the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2024). Applicants can access and download the XAT 2024 admit card by logging in to the official website, xatonline.in. It is important to note that XAT scores hold significance not only for admission into XLRI but also for several other prestigious Indian B-schools. These include institutions such as Loyola Institute of Business Management, Chennai; St Joseph's Institute of Management; IMT Ghaziabad; GIM Goa; Sri Balaji University; TAPMI Manipal; XIMB Bhubaneswar, and FORE School of Management, New Delhi.

XAT 2023 Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

XAT Exam 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Step 2 - Now, click on the “Login” tab and provide XAT User ID and Date of birth (DOB). Step 3 - Then, click on the XAT admit card tab.

Step 4 - The option to download XAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5 - Click on the download tab and save XAT admit card as a pdf.

XAT Result 2023: Exam Date

Scheduled for January 7, 2024, the XAT 2024 examination will witness a notable change in its timing. Unlike previous years, the exam will now take place in the afternoon, with a revised schedule from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. This adjustment departs from the former timing of 9:30 AM to 12:40 PM, and the total duration of the XAT 2024 exam remains 3 hours and 30 minutes. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official XAT website.