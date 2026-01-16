XAT Result 2026 Declared: Check How To Download Scorecard, Percentile Details, Cut-Offs And Key Updates
XAT Result 2026 Declared: The XAT 2026 result has been officially declared on xatonline.in. Candidates can now check their scorecard, percentile, cut-offs, and other key updates to plan their next steps in management admissions.
- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has officially announced the XAT 2026 results.
- Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website xatonline.in.
- The results were released after the provisional answer key was published and all objections raised by candidates were thoroughly reviewed.
Trending Photos
XAT Result 2026 Declared: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has officially announced the XAT 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website xatonline.in.
The results were released after the provisional answer key was published and all objections raised by candidates were thoroughly reviewed.
XAT 2026 Exam Details
The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was held in computer-based mode, and all questions were set in English.
This year, a large number of aspirants appeared for the exam to secure admission into management programmes offered by XLRI and other participating institutes across India.
The response sheets were released on January 6, 2026, followed by the provisional answer key on January 9, 2026. The question paper consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each with five options and one correct answer. The exam was divided into two sections.
How to Download XAT 2026 Scorecard
Candidates can follow the simple steps below to access their XAT 2026 scorecard:
Visit the official website at xatonline.in
Click on the “XAT 2026 Scorecard” link available on the homepage
Log in using your credentials:
XAT ID: XAT26XXXXXX
Password: Same as used while downloading the admit card
Click on Submit
Your XAT 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Direct link to download the XAT 2026 scorecard is available on the official website.
Details Mentioned on XAT Scorecard
The XAT 2026 scorecard includes important information such as:
Section-wise scores
Overall score
Percentile
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard to avoid any discrepancies later during the admission process.
As candidates move forward to the next stage of the admission process, the XAT 2026 scorecard will play a crucial role in shortlisting for interviews and final selection rounds at XLRI and other participating institutes. Aspirants are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard safe, regularly check official websites for further updates, and prepare well for the upcoming GD, PI, and WAT stages.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv