XAT Result 2026 Declared: Check How To Download Scorecard, Percentile Details, Cut-Offs And Key Updates

XAT Result 2026 Declared: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has officially announced the XAT 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can now check and download their scorecards from the official website xatonline.in.

The results were released after the provisional answer key was published and all objections raised by candidates were thoroughly reviewed.

XAT 2026 Exam Details

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was held in computer-based mode, and all questions were set in English.

This year, a large number of aspirants appeared for the exam to secure admission into management programmes offered by XLRI and other participating institutes across India.

The response sheets were released on January 6, 2026, followed by the provisional answer key on January 9, 2026. The question paper consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each with five options and one correct answer. The exam was divided into two sections.

How to Download XAT 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the simple steps below to access their XAT 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in

Click on the “XAT 2026 Scorecard” link available on the homepage

Log in using your credentials:

XAT ID: XAT26XXXXXX

Password: Same as used while downloading the admit card

Click on Submit

Your XAT 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to download the XAT 2026 scorecard is available on the official website.

Details Mentioned on XAT Scorecard

The XAT 2026 scorecard includes important information such as:

Section-wise scores

Overall score

Percentile

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard to avoid any discrepancies later during the admission process.

As candidates move forward to the next stage of the admission process, the XAT 2026 scorecard will play a crucial role in shortlisting for interviews and final selection rounds at XLRI and other participating institutes. Aspirants are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard safe, regularly check official websites for further updates, and prepare well for the upcoming GD, PI, and WAT stages.