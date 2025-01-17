XAT Results 2025 Declared At xatonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

XAT result 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 results today, January 17. Candidates can download their results from their XAT ID and password from the official website, xatonline.in. The XAT scorecard can only be downloaded online. It will include the candidate's name, date of birth, address, XAT ID, exam date, result validity period, XAT score, and percentile. The XAT 2025 results will be valid for one year from the date of announcement. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The XAT cutoff will be released soon after the results. Candidates can check the cutoff for participating institutions on the official website.

XAT result 2025: Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the next selection round, which includes a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). The selection process may vary for each participating institute. Candidates can check their selection status on the official website by choosing their preferred program from the drop-down menu provided. There is no common admission process for XAT participating institutes. Candidates must apply individually to each institute after checking their XAT results.

XAT Result 2025: Here's how to download here

Go to the official XAT 2025 website at xatonline.in.

Log in using your XAT application number, registered ID, and password.

Your XAT 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

For each correct answer in the XAT, candidates earn 1 mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. Additionally, after the first 8 unattempted questions, 0.10 marks are deducted for each extra unanswered question.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission into MBA, PGDM, and Executive MBA programs. Over 250 business schools across India, including XLRI and its 10 member institutes, accept XAT scores for admission to their management programs.