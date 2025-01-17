XAT Results 2025 Declared At xatonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
XAT result 2025: Applicants need to log in with their XAT ID and password to view their results, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
Trending Photos
XAT result 2025: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur has announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 results today, January 17. Candidates can download their results from their XAT ID and password from the official website, xatonline.in. The XAT scorecard can only be downloaded online. It will include the candidate's name, date of birth, address, XAT ID, exam date, result validity period, XAT score, and percentile. The XAT 2025 results will be valid for one year from the date of announcement. The exam was conducted on January 5, 2025. The XAT cutoff will be released soon after the results. Candidates can check the cutoff for participating institutions on the official website.
XAT result 2025: Selection Process
Shortlisted candidates will be invited to the next selection round, which includes a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). The selection process may vary for each participating institute. Candidates can check their selection status on the official website by choosing their preferred program from the drop-down menu provided. There is no common admission process for XAT participating institutes. Candidates must apply individually to each institute after checking their XAT results.
XAT Result 2025: Here's how to download here
Go to the official XAT 2025 website at xatonline.in.
Log in using your XAT application number, registered ID, and password.
Your XAT 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and print a copy for future reference.
XAT result 2025; direct link to download here
For each correct answer in the XAT, candidates earn 1 mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer. Additionally, after the first 8 unattempted questions, 0.10 marks are deducted for each extra unanswered question.
The XAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually by XLRI Jamshedpur for admission into MBA, PGDM, and Executive MBA programs. Over 250 business schools across India, including XLRI and its 10 member institutes, accept XAT scores for admission to their management programs.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv