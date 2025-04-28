Zee Education Conclave 2025: Uttarakhand Education Minister Rawat Promises Madrasa Reform; Says Illegal Institutions To Be Closed

Ideas On Education: The Zee Education Conclave began in Delhi on Monday, where Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat shared his views on education. He highlighted that Uttarakhand ranks third in literacy rates, after Kerala and Delhi, and has many renowned schools and universities. He also addressed the issue of madrasas, stating that action will be taken against illegal ones, while government-run madrasas are supported. Rawat emphasized that students can study in any language they prefer, with no restrictions, and that children should also learn about their mountainous state.

Regarding the teaching of Mughal history under the New Education Policy, he said that Uttarakhand is the land of four sacred shrines, and children should learn about the history of this region. We want students to know about Uttarakhand's history, its fairs, and its great people. They can also read about NCERT characters and SCR T. Our aim is to teach the history of India. Prime Minister Modi has taken a positive step, and we have put it into practice.

We are focusing on supporting poor children by providing them with ample educational opportunities. The issue of studies being interrupted due to a lack of books will no longer arise. We have hostels for these children to ensure that there is no disruption in their education. The education in these hostels is completely free for underprivileged children, and currently, 1,300 children are studying there.

Dhan Singh Rawat mentioned that if a child from the hostel is selected for NDA, they receive Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the government offers free coaching and admissions to Super 30, which is entirely free. So far, 25 out of 30 children have been selected for NDA. Regarding the Agniveer Yojana, the Education Minister stated that people in the region are satisfied with the scheme.

Dhan Singh Rawat mentioned that 40 lakh children are studying in schools, with nearly every village having a school. Uttarakhand has 12,000 primary and 17,000 government schools, and the teacher-student ratio is excellent – one teacher for every 11 students, compared to the national average of one teacher for 30 students.

He also stated that there are 38.5 lakh intermediate students in the state, and essentials like bags, shoes, and books are being provided. Notebooks, in demand for years, are now available to all. The Education Minister added that even if there’s only one child in a village, they will have all the necessary resources. Uttarakhand aims for 100% education coverage by 2025.