Zee Education Conclave: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Criticises AAP, Calls Sheila Dikshit '10 Times Better' | WATCH

At the Zee Education Conclave 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and praised former CM Sheila Dikshit. Gupta said in Hindi at the conclave, "Sheila Dikshit was ten times better than the disaster government of the last ten years."

Her statement shows that she believes Dikshit, who served as Delhi’s CM from 1998 to 2013 with the Congress party, did a much better job than the AAP government, which she called a "disaster." Sheila Dikshit is remembered for modernizing Delhi, improving public transport, and starting projects like the Delhi Metro, although her time in office was also linked to corruption issues during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Rekha Gupta, who became Delhi’s 9th Chief Minister in February 2025 and is the fourth woman to hold the post, used the event to highlight her focus on improving education. Her comments also show the BJP’s strategy to present itself as a better choice by reminding people of Dikshit’s positive work, especially after AAP’s defeat in the 2025 elections.

After the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi had been looted many times — sometimes by invaders and sometimes by its own governments. She added that if the BJP had come to power in Delhi at the same time as it did at the Centre in 2014, the city would have looked very different today. However, she said, "better late than never," and noted that Delhi now has a triple-engine government. She stressed that if everyone works together, the development speed will increase many times.